Barrie J. Atkin Releases Updated 2nd Edition of HATE FOOTBALL? Fun Facts to Help You Be Part of the Crowd

SWAMPSCOTT, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for the holidays, the NFL Playoffs, and the Super Bowl, author Barrie J. Atkin is pleased to announce the release of her newly updated second edition of HATE FOOTBALL? Fun Facts to Help You Be Part of the Crowd . Designed to make America’s most popular sport more approachable, this lively, fact-filled guide turns even the most reluctant viewers into engaged fans, or at least comfortable participants in football conversations.“Football is awesome. It turns out I’ve been missing out my whole life,” stated Taylor Swift in Time Magazine December 6, 2023. For readers who share that same late-stage discovery, Atkin’s new edition delivers an inviting, humorous, and practical introduction to the game that dominates America’s weekends.According to Atkin, as well as fans across the nation, football remains central to American culture, from spring’s draft coverage to February’s Super Bowl celebrations. Yet millions of people, particularly those who didn’t grow up watching the sport, feel left out of the national conversation. HATE FOOTBALL? bridges that gap with quick, memorable insights and entertaining facts that help readers understand what’s happening on the field and why it matters.“The book is about inclusion,” Atkin says. “Whether you love football or can’t stand it, it’s hard to ignore how much it shapes our social lives, our language, and even our workplaces. This book helps people join in, connect with others, and hopefully even enjoy the game.”Readers have praised the book for its balance of humor, accessibility, and insight. One reviewer described it as “a fun and informative read — brisk, upbeat, and full of need-to-know facts and trivia.” Another noted that it offers “a sense of humor about the nation’s preoccupation but also informative and helpful,” while others highlighted how Atkin’s “business acumen draws smart parallels between football and the corporate world.” The tone is light, engaging, and relatable, which is perfect for anyone who has ever felt on the sidelines of football fandom.Perfect for two key audiences, HATE FOOTBALL? makes an ideal read for those who dislike or don’t understand American football, from “football widows” to fans raised on international ‘futbol,’ while also serving as a great gift for fans who want to share their enthusiasm with others. Readers gain a friendly crash course on football basics, player positions, strategy, and memorable trivia, all presented with wit and warmth.Barrie J. Atkin brings a unique perspective to her subject. Once a self-described football skeptic, she became captivated by the sport after watching the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady step in for Drew Bledsoe and lead his team to a Super Bowl victory in 2002. Her fascination grew from curiosity into appreciation, blending her business background with her passion for teaching others.Today, Atkin is a strategy consultant, writer, and speaker whose work connects sports, leadership, and life lessons. Through her talks, workshops, and media appearances, she helps people understand not just how football works, but what it can teach about teamwork, resilience, and competition.Readers and fans can connect with Barrie J. Atkin for speaking engagements, podcasts, or book signings via https://barrieatkin.com/contact/ or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/barrie-atkin/ About Barrie J. AtkinBarrie J. Atkin, MBA, is a strategy consultant, author, and speaker with over 25 years of experience helping corporations and nonprofits solve marketing, fundraising, and strategic planning challenges. Through her firm, Atkin Associates, she has worked with organizations ranging from ESPN, The Nature Conservancy, and Consumer Reports to numerous community-based nonprofits and aging services groups.Barrie’s expertise spans strategic planning, marketing and branding, new product development, and revenue generation for mission-driven organizations. She has written more than seventy business and strategy plans and helped over one hundred organizations refine their market positioning and fundraising strategies. She also served in senior executive roles with major media companies including Rodale, TV Guide, and an ESPN subsidiary.A passionate advocate for social justice and inclusive leadership, Barrie has mentored entrepreneurs through EforAll (Entrepreneurship for All) and served on the AARP Massachusetts Executive Council and the Massachusetts Legislative Commission on LGBTQ+ Aging. Her professional and volunteer work alike reflect her belief that effective strategy and communication can drive both social impact and business success.Barrie holds degrees from Brown University (BA, cum laude), the University of Pennsylvania (MS Ed), and Harvard Business School (MBA), along with a Certificate in Professional Fundraising from Boston University. She lives north of Boston with her wife and their two dogs.

