Creative Bioarray Launches Advanced Spatial Transcriptomics Services for Enhanced Gene Expression Analysis

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Bioarray, one of the top leading biotechnology products and service providers with cutting-edge technology that reveals research patterns in unprecedented detail, directly enhancing your ability to explore the connections between health and disease, is proud to announce the launch of its flagship Spatial Transcriptomics Services, leveraging state-of-the-art technology that transforms how researchers analyze gene expression within tissue samples. Creative Bioarray releases this advanced spatial transcriptomics service , aiming to provide specialized insights into the spatial organization and functional state of cells, offering a revolutionary approach to understanding cell interactions within their natural environments.Spatial transcriptomics harnesses the power of high-resolution transcriptomic data, allowing for the precise localization of gene expression patterns within tissue sections. By marrying molecular insights with spatial positioning, researchers can explore vital areas such as cell-type distribution, intercellular interactions, and the nuanced regulation of gene expression across complex tissues. This sophisticated methodology stands to significantly accelerate progress in diverse fields such as oncology, neuroscience, immunology, and pathology.At the forefront of this innovative service is the 10x Visium Spatial Gene Expression platform, which offers high-throughput sequencing combined with spatial labeling. This potent combination enables high-resolution detection of gene expression while preserving the morphological integrity of tissue samples. Additionally, the 10x Visium CytAssist enhances this capability, optimizing protocols for formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues, thereby broadening the applicability of spatial transcriptomics technology across various research settings.Creative Bioarray offers an unprecedented view of the spatial organization of biological systems and will help enable researchers looking to gain deeper insights into a wide range of biological domains, from fundamental biology through translational medicine. Leverage the in-house sample processing and MERFISH spatial profiling expertise to accelerate scientific research and yield fundamental insights faster.Creative Bioarray’s Spatial Transcriptomics Services offer a range of key features designed to enhance research capabilities. Utilizing the advanced Visium platform, these services provide high-resolution detection that delivers precise spatial maps of gene expression, while high-throughput sequencing technology enables the detection of thousands of genes within a single tissue section for in-depth analysis. Researchers will be able to benefit from user-friendly data analysis and visualization tools that streamline the interpretation of complex data sets. Additionally, Creative Bioarray offers flexible custom projects and proof of principle projects, accommodating various experimental designs and data analysis needs, and integrating seamlessly with traditional histological staining techniques, including hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) and immunofluorescence (IF).“Our spatial transcriptomics solutions enable researchers to conduct innovative studies across multiple fields. In oncology, they investigate tumor microenvironments and mechanisms of cancer progression.” said Hannah Cole, the marketing director of Creative Bioarray, she also added, “Neuroscientists can use the technology for brain mapping and understanding neurodegenerative diseases. Immunologists can explore immune cell interactions and conditions like allergies and autoimmune diseases. Moreover, we will provide customized solutions to satisfy specific needs on your demands.”About Creative BioarrayCreative Bioarray is committed to empowering researchers with cutting-edge tools and insights necessary for advancing scientific understanding and innovation. Discover how our Spatial Transcriptomics Services can elevate your research and unlock new dimensions in gene expression analysis. With a global reach, Creative Bioarray strives to be the preferred partner for leading academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, agricultural organizations, government agencies, and clinical institutions.

