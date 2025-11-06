LNE Surveys Provides Professional BOMA Area Analysis to Enhance Space Utilization

Exterior of a commercial building with open sky in the background.

LNE Surveys Offers BOMA Area Analysis Services to Optimize Space Use

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LNE Surveys, a nationwide provider of building documentation and geospatial services, now offers BOMA area analysis services designed to help property owners, managers, and developers maximize building efficiency and ensure leasing accuracy. These services follow the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) standards, providing consistent and verifiable data for calculating rentable and usable square footage across all types of commercial properties.Every square foot matters when it comes to property management and leasing. LNE Surveys applies its expertise in custom surveying solutions and as-built surveys to generate precise floor area calculations that align with the latest BOMA Office, Industrial, Retail, and Mixed-Use measurement standards. Using 3D laser scanning, CAD drafting , and BIM workflows, the company captures real-world conditions to produce digital floor plans that identify how space is used and where efficiencies can be gained.Accurate BOMA area analysis not only helps clients comply with industry guidelines but also supports asset valuation, leasing negotiations, and facility planning. LNE Surveys tailors deliverables to client needs, providing reports, drawings, and interactive layouts compatible with AutoCAD, Revit, and PDF formats. The company’s methodology ensures transparency in how rentable and common areas are defined, minimizing disputes and maximizing usable value across portfolios.From office towers and retail complexes to healthcare facilities and industrial parks, LNE Surveys delivers reliable, measurable results that empower clients to make informed space management decisions. The combination of advanced technology, industry knowledge, and attention to detail makes LNE Surveys a trusted partner for property professionals nationwide.To request a proposal or learn more about BOMA area analysis services, visit https://www.lnesurveys.com About LNE SurveysLNE Surveys provides professional surveying, laser scanning, CAD drafting, and BIM services nationwide for commercial and historical properties. Known for technical precision and tailored service, the company supports clients across architecture, engineering, construction, and property management.Media Contact:Content EditorWebsite: https://www.brandrep.com

