Illumina Ventures Welcomes DeepSeq.AI as the Newest Illumina Ventures Labs Company

FOSTER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeepSeq.AI, Inc. (DeepSeq), a privately held biotech company transforming AI-based protein drug discovery using hyperscaled data, today announced the completion of an investment from Illumina Ventures. As part of the investment transaction, Martin Moorhead, Ph.D., Chief AI Scientist at Illumina Ventures, will join the DeepSeq board. DeepSeq's platform enables its biopharma drug discovery partners to perform multimodal “large molecule”/biologics lead discovery and optimization efforts quickly and efficiently, helping them achieve protein drug candidates in months rather than years using current industry best practices. DeepSeq's proprietary LLM-based technology can generate and analyze huge experimental datasets, including large-scale protein-protein interaction (PPI) data, allowing its AI algorithms to discover better drug candidates. The funds will be used to scale DeepSeq's data sets and development teams to meet the demand for future collaborations and partnerships related to protein drug discovery."High-quality and massive PPI and other data are the key to unlocking effective AI-based protein drug discovery, and our large-scale PPI and other data sets, validated through a DARPA-funded initiative, will allow our AI algorithms to efficiently discover better protein drug candidates," said DeepSeq co-founder and CEO Andrew Chang, Ph.D. “Importantly, our PPI data generation efforts rely on the high-throughput and high-quality Illumina NGS platform, so we are exceptionally excited to have Illumina Ventures as a partner.”"DeepSeq's unique technology enables precision protein sequence to function mapping using PPI data sets at unprecedented scales," said Ron Mazumder, Ph.D., Partner at Illumina Ventures. “DeepSeq’s usage of the Illumina NGS platform showcases the value of Illumina technology for high-throughput protein drug discovery.”About DeepSeqDeepSeq is a leading protein drug discovery startup, seeking to transform AI-based protein drug discovery using hyperscaled data. Backed by leading accelerators Merck Digital Sciences Studio (DSS) and Berkeley SkyDeck, DeepSeq also has received grant awards from DARPA and NSF. DeepSeq’s commercially available platform is already used by many big pharma customers and the company furthermore has been recognized with the 2025 Astellas Future Innovators award and the 2024 MBC Biolabs/ONO “Golden Ticket” award. For more information, visit www.deepseq.ai About Illumina VenturesIllumina Ventures is an independently managed, healthcare-focused venture firm in a strategic partnership with Illumina, with the vision to unlock the power of the genome. As an early-stage, value-add investor, Illumina Ventures helps entrepreneurs develop breakthrough science and technologies into market-leading companies to transform healthcare. The firm focuses on investment in life science tools, therapeutics, diagnostics, and personal wellness. For more information, visit www.illuminaventures.com

