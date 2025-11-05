Sep Pouresa to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sep Pouresa, a Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist and natural men’s physique competitor, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on arriving in a new country with nothing but a suitcase, embracing bold risks, balancing a demanding career and athletic pursuit, and building success through daily discipline and focus.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu‑series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by celebrity entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Pouresa will explore how showing up when no one believes in you, can completely change the trajectory of your life. He breaks down how transforming someone’s smile can literally change the way the world sees them and themself. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of how bold action, consistency, and resilience can unlock personal and professional growth.“Living a life fuelled by obsession, focus, and bold action makes the impossible possible,” said Pouresa.Sep’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/sep-pouresa

