Domainsbyowner.com launches commission free marketplace for domain trading

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry long dominated by high commissions, hidden fees, and broker control, a new platform is changing the way domain names are traded. DomainsByOwner.com has launched as the world’s first commission-free, subscription-based marketplace where domain buyers and sellers connect directly, negotiate freely, and keep 100% of every sale.The platform introduces a transparent and modern approach to domain trading—one that prioritizes fairness, control, and profitability for the people who actually own the domains.The Problem: High Fees and Lost Control in Traditional MarketplacesIn the digital economy, domain names are among the most valuable assets a person or business can own. Yet, the platforms designed to help people buy and sell domains have often become expensive and restrictive.Traditional domain marketplaces and brokers can charge commissions ranging from 10% to 25% on each sale, significantly reducing the earnings of sellers. Many also impose additional listing or renewal fees and restrict communication between buyers and sellers, forcing both sides to go through lengthy negotiations managed by intermediaries.Buyers, meanwhile, often pay inflated prices due to hidden markups and broker margins. Transparency, control, and direct communication—the foundations of fair trade—have been lost in the process.DomainsByOwner.com aims to address these issues by empowering both domain owners and buyers to regain control over ownership and negotiation power.The Solution: A Direct Marketplace With No Fees and No Commissions.At DomainsByOwner.com, there are no commissions, no transaction fees, and no hidden costs. Sellers keep the full amount of their sale price. Buyers pay only what the seller lists.Instead of charging a percentage of every transaction, the platform operates on a simple subscription-based model. This means users can list multiple domains, manage their portfolios, and handle transactions directly—all while enjoying complete transparency and control.This model is designed to empower both casual domain holders and professional investors who manage hundreds or even thousands of premium names. Whether it’s a single domain or an entire portfolio, DomainsByOwner.com gives every user an equal opportunity to reach a global audience of buyers.How It Works: Simple, Fast, and TransparentThe process is intentionally straightforward:1. Sellers create an account and list their domains within minutes.2. Each domain is automatically given an AI-optimized sales page, featuring smart descriptions, category tagging, and keyword recommendations to improve search visibility.3. Buyers browse listings and contact sellers directly using secure, built-in communication tools.4. When both parties agree on a price, they can close the deal directly or use optional escrow guidance for secure payment and transfer.No third parties take a percentage, there are no complicated contract terms, and no delays. The platform’s mission is simple — to make domain transactions as fast and transparent as buying any other digital asset online.Built for domain owners and designed for trustDomainsByOwner.com is explicitly designed for the needs of domain owners. The platform allows users to:• Set their own prices.• Display keywords that make listings more attractive.• Highlight their domains with “featured” visibility options.• Receive instant notifications when a buyer shows interest.• Manage an entire domain portfolio from one dashboard.Buyers, on the other hand, gain confidence knowing they’re communicating directly with verified sellers. No broker involvement means faster responses, real offers, and genuine listings.The marketplace also recommends using secure transactions through trusted escrow companies, providing both parties with peace of mind while maintaining direct control over every step.Empowering Buyers and Sellers AlikeFor Sellers:DomainsByOwner.com levels the playing field for independent domain owners. It’s ideal for individuals, startups, and portfolio investors who are tired of losing earnings to high commissions. With complete pricing flexibility and transparent listings, sellers finally have a platform that works for them, not against them.For Buyers:Buyers benefit from unfiltered access to real domain listings at actual market prices. Without markups or broker fees, buyers can find domains faster, negotiate directly, and close deals that fit their budget. Whether it’s a short brand name, a geo-targeted domain, or an industry-specific web address, buyers get precisely what they see—no hidden costs attached.A Marketplace for the Modern Digital EconomyThe timing couldn’t be better. The global domain market continues to grow as businesses, creators, and entrepreneurs seek premium digital identities.According to industry analysts, domain trading volume exceeded $10 billion globally in 2024, with strong demand across brandable, short, and keyword-rich domains. Yet, much of that value remains captured by intermediaries rather than domain owners themselves.DomainsByOwner.com is part of a new generation of digital marketplaces that aim to reverse that trend by prioritizing ownership, transparency, and profitability.Technology That Works for UsersBehind the platform is a suite of innovative features designed to simplify the user experience and boost visibility:• AI-Assisted Listing Creation: Automatically generates domain descriptions and categories to attract potential buyers.• SEO-Optimized Sales Pages: Each domain gets its own search-friendly landing page, increasing discoverability.• Mobile Optimization: Every page is responsive and fast-loading, giving buyers a frictionless browsing experience.• Instant Notifications: Sellers are alerted immediately when a buyer shows interest or makes an offer.• Custom Branding Tools: Add logos, visuals, or taglines to make domains stand out.These features work together to make domain selling efficient and effective—without the cost of brokerage services or advertising fees.Security and Trust: Optional Escrow Made SimpleTo ensure transaction safety, DomainsByOwner.com recommends using optional escrow services with trusted online companies. Buyers and sellers can choose to complete transactions securely through an escrow provider, guaranteeing payment protection and proper domain transfer.This feature preserves the platform’s direct marketplace model while adding a layer of confidence that helps new users enter the domain trading world with ease.Fairness as a Core PrincipleAt its core, DomainsByOwner.com stands for fairness, transparency, and freedom of trade. It’s a marketplace built on the principle that domain owners should not be penalized for selling their digital property, and buyers should not overpay due to hidden markups.The platform’s structure removes barriers, reduces complexity, and allows users to focus on what really matters—connecting, negotiating, and completing deals on their own terms.A Global Community for Domain TradersBeyond a simple trading platform, DomainsByOwner.com aims to foster a growing community of domain buyers, investors, and digital entrepreneurs. The platform will continuously expand its ecosystem with educational resources, valuation tools, and analytics to help users better understand market trends and domain value.By integrating technology, transparency, and community-driven support, DomainsByOwner.com is not just another marketplace — it’s a movement toward a fairer and more open domain economy.About DomainsByOwner.comDomainsByOwner.com is a global online marketplace that connects domain name buyers and sellers directly — with no fees, no commissions, and no middlemen. The platform enables users to list and showcase domains with AI-optimized pages, negotiate in real-time, and complete transactions safely with optional escrow guidance.With its subscription-based model and transparent structure, DomainsByOwner.com empowers domain owners, investors, and entrepreneurs to trade freely and retain 100% of their profits.To learn more or to start listing domains, visit www.DomainsByOwner.com

