UCanPack Corrugated Boxes Enable Right‑Sized Storage and Faster Fulfillment for Warehouses

UCanPack introduces an expanded range of right-sized corrugated boxes to help warehouses save space, cut costs, and speed up fulfillment operations.

Our goal is to make packaging efficiency accessible to every warehouse. By offering right-sized options, we help teams ship smarter, reduce waste, and improve storage performance.” — Owner

NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UCanPack , a U.S. packaging supplier and cardboard box manufacturer, announced expanded availability of warehouse‑friendly corrugated boxes designed for right‑sizing. The lineup spans multi-depth, telescoping, cube, flat, long, and heavy-duty SKUs to help operations improve cube utilization, reduce void fill, and accelerate pick-pack cycles across national distribution networks.Warehouse managers and operations leaders can browse sizes, board grades, and specialty shippers, compare SKUs, and request bulk pricing. For assistance with right‑sizing or pallet‑friendly assortments, contact UCanPack’s team at https://www.ucanpack.com/boxes/corrugated-boxes.html Right‑sized options for storage and speedWarehouses balancing space constraints with faster fulfillment benefit from packaging formats that fit products precisely and stack efficiently. UCanPack’s catalog makes that practical at scale with:Multi-depth boxes that score down to multiple heights, reducing SKUs while matching product profiles.Telescoping and side‑loading designs for long or irregular items that need snug length control.Cube, flat, tall, and long boxes to optimize pallet patterns and racking footprints.Board strength clarity with options including ECT‑32 single wall, ECT‑44 single wall, ECT‑48/51/71 double wall, and ECT‑90 triple wall, alongside 200# and 350# burst ratings for select items, as listed on the product pages.Specialty categories include heavy-duty, weather-resistant, insulated shippers, hazmat supplies, and retention packaging.In addition to a broad in-stock range, the company offers custom printing across selected shipper styles, allowing brands to standardize cartons for slotting and palletization while maintaining on-box messaging for both retail and DTC shipments.Operational benefits and cited contextRight‑sizing helps limit dimensional (DIM) weight exposure and improves storage density—two common cost drivers in e‑commerce and omnichannel fulfillment. Major carriers apply DIM pricing rules to many parcels; minimizing unused volume reduces billable weight and packing time. For background, see the published guidance on dimensional weight from UPS.Sustainability remains a parallel priority. Corrugated packaging is widely recovered in the United States; industry reporting from the Fibre Box Association indicates U.S. corrugated recovery rates have consistently exceeded 90% in recent years.. UCanPack’s catalog features a range of boxes made with recycled content, and the company offers options to reduce, reuse, or recycle packaging materials, as noted on its site.About UCanPackUCanPack supplies corrugated shipping boxes, mailers, die-cuts, protective packaging, tapes, dispensers, and related warehouse supplies. The company’s online catalog spans thousands of sizes and styles, with select customization options and bulk discounts. Supported by a network of U.S. distribution locations for national coverage.

