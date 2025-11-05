GWG Holdings Investor Notice 11-5-2025

GWG Holdings Inc

InvestmentFraudLawyers.com investigates GWG Holdings, evaluates broker-dealer conduct, and guides investors on claims, arbitration, and recovery options.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A., (InvestmentFraudLawyers.com) a national law firm focused on investor protection in securities arbitration and litigation, announced an expanded, nationwide investigation into losses tied to GWG Holdings, Inc. L Bonds . The firm continues to evaluate potential claims on behalf of investors who purchased GWG L Bonds through brokerage firms and financial advisors and who experienced losses following GWG Holdings’ Chapter 11 filing in 2022 and subsequent developments in related court proceedings. (including, but not limited to: FINRA Case No. 23-03209).The firm’s work centers on whether the recommendations and sales of GWG L Bonds complied with industry rules, including suitability, disclosure, and supervisory obligations. In parallel, Haselkorn & Thibaut is closely monitoring publicly reported litigation activity tied to GWG Holdings’ bankruptcy, including ongoing motions practice and filings by bondholders, to assess any implications for individual investor claims against selling broker-dealers.Free Consultation for GWG L Bond InvestorsGWG L Bond investors seeking to understand their rights and options are encouraged to contact Haselkorn & Thibaut for a free, confidential consultation.• Call: 1-888-574-6573• Learn more: GWG Holdings Investor Loss Recovery Center Background on GWG Holdings and L Bonds• GWG Holdings financed its business, in part, by issuing “L Bonds,” alternative investments that offered comparatively high yields and were distributed largely through independent broker-dealers to retail investors.• In April 2022, GWG Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Following the filing, investors reported suspended interest payments, halted redemptions, and illiquidity, with many bondholders ultimately receiving interests in a wind-down trust.• Many retail investors—particularly retirees and those with income or capital preservation objectives—have reported that GWG L Bonds’ risks and illiquidity characteristics were not clearly aligned with their stated goals and risk tolerance.Evolving Litigation LandscapePublic court records reflect continued litigation activity related to the GWG bankruptcy proceedings, including filings by bondholders and other parties. Recent reports describe adversarial motions practice involving law firms and individuals connected to mediation and case administration issues in the Southern District of Texas. While these proceedings are distinct from individual investor claims against selling broker-dealers, Haselkorn & Thibaut tracks these developments to understand the broader context and to keep its clients informed.Scope of Haselkorn & Thibaut’s InvestigationThe firm’s investigation focuses on the conduct of broker-dealers and registered representatives who recommended and sold GWG L Bonds, including:• Suitability Assessments: Whether recommendations were appropriate given investors’ age, objectives, liquidity needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.• Risk and Liquidity Disclosures: The extent and clarity of disclosures about issuer-specific risks, financial condition, illiquidity, redemption policies, and the possibility of payment suspensions.• Concentration Risks: Whether portfolios were over-concentrated in GWG L Bonds or similar alternative investments in a way that increased downside risk.• Due Diligence and Supervision: Whether the selling firms conducted reasonable product due diligence, trained advisors appropriately, and supervised sales of the product consistent with regulatory expectations.Potential Avenues for Investor RecoveryInvestors who purchased GWG L Bonds may have claims against the selling brokerage firms and financial advisors irrespective of the issuer’s bankruptcy outcome. Depending on individual facts, potential recovery paths include:• FINRA Arbitration: A confidential forum tailored for investor-broker disputes that can address allegations involving unsuitable recommendations, inadequate disclosures, over-concentration, and supervisory lapses.• Litigation: In certain circumstances, court actions may be appropriate where available under applicable law and facts.• Damages Assessment: Potential damages can include loss of principal, unpaid or suspended interest, opportunity costs compared to suitable alternatives, and other consequential losses where supported.Firm Statement“Our representation of GWG L Bond investors focuses on the advisor-investor relationship,” said a spokesperson for Haselkorn & Thibaut. “We evaluate whether recommendations met suitability standards, whether disclosures were balanced and complete, and whether firms supervised their representatives appropriately for a product with unique liquidity and credit risks. We also monitor publicly reported bankruptcy-related developments to ensure our clients receive accurate, timely context while we pursue their individual claims against selling firms.”Why Timeliness Matters• Filing Windows: FINRA eligibility rules and statutes of limitations can limit how long investors have to bring claims.• Preservation of Evidence: Early action helps secure account statements, communications, and other documents that may be important in proving a claim.• Strategic Positioning: Beginning the process promptly can help define strategy and maintain momentum in settlement discussions or arbitration.What Investors Can Expect in a Case Review• Document Review: The firm reviews account statements, trade confirmations, disclosure documents, and correspondence related to GWG L Bond purchases.• Suitability Analysis: Attorneys assess whether the investment aligned with the client’s stated objectives and financial profile at the time of recommendation.• Case Strategy: The firm outlines available forums, procedural steps, expected timelines, and potential damages methodologies.• Contingency Fee: Haselkorn & Thibaut represents investors on a contingency fee basis; clients do not pay attorney’s fees unless there is a financial recovery.Experience With Complex AlternativesHaselkorn & Thibaut has extensive experience in matters involving alternative investments, private placements, non-traded products, and credit-linked instruments. The firm has represented investors nationwide in disputes involving sales practices, product due diligence, and supervisory controls, pursuing recoveries through arbitration and the courts.About Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A.Haselkorn & Thibaut is a national investor rights law firm representing individuals in disputes with brokerage firms and investment advisors. The firm's practice focuses on securities arbitration before FINRA and related litigation, with an emphasis on investor protection and regulatory compliance issues across a wide range of investment products.

DisclaimerThis press release is based on publicly available information and ongoing proceedings. Haselkorn & Thibaut provides general information here and does not make allegations of wrongdoing unless established through adjudication or applicable resolution. Each case is fact-specific; outcomes vary based on individual circumstances and applicable law. Past performance does not guarantee future results.The sole purpose of this press release is to investigate how various firms, including FINRA broker-dealer firms and Registered Investment Advisory firms, have researched, marketed, sold, and supervised GWG Holdings securities investment sales to investor clients or how they advised, recommended, and implemented such investment strategies that included these or similar investment products Each case is fact-specific; outcomes vary based on individual circumstances and applicable law. Past performance does not guarantee future results.The sole purpose of this press release is to investigate how various firms, including FINRA broker-dealer firms and Registered Investment Advisory firms, have researched, marketed, sold, and supervised GWG Holdings securities investment sales to investor clients or how they advised, recommended, and implemented such investment strategies that included these or similar investment products

