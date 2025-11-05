Rob Riggle, Raegan Revord, Chris Colfer, Nia Sioux, Nikki Deloach to join Chris Collins for 'BOOKS THAT CHANGED MY LIFE'

"Books that changed my life" "Books that changed my life"

REVORD’S ENLIGHTENING EPISODE ABOUT THEIR NEW BOOK, “RULES FOR FAKE GIRLFRIENDS,” NOW LIVE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Syndicate X Library announced the impressive lineup of upcoming guests joining host Chris Collins for “ Books That Changed My Life ,” the weekly YouTube series that explores how books can transform our lives in profound and unexpected ways.The first of the new batch of episodes, which dropped today, features a heartfelt conversation with Young Sheldon actor Raegan Revord, whose own book “Rules for Fake Girlfriends” is available now. Revord tells Collins about the book that changed their life, Matt Haig’s “The Midnight Library,” which they selected after much deliberation. They also share insight into their “chaotic” writing process, Easter eggs found in the book’s cover art, and why if they were a city, they’d be London.Upcoming episodes will feature can’t-miss conversations with Glee favorite and author Chris Colfer, actress Nikki DeLoach, Dance Moms alum and actress Nia Sioux, Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight director and actress Embeth Davidtz, actor and “Grit, Spit, and Never Quit” author Rob Riggle, author and director Morgan Stevenson Cooper, actress Tembi Locke, screenwriter and author Mikki Daughtry, actor and coach CC Rice, professional wrestler Charlotte Flair, soap opera star Heather Tom, and more!“We could not be more thrilled to have such an incredible lineup of guests joining us in the library over the next couple of months,” said Collins. “As we continue to expand the reach of ‘Books That Changed My Life,’ we are inviting guests and viewers from every walk of life to participate in the life-altering artform that is reading. The ideas housed within each book we discuss have had an immeasurable impact on our guests, and we are excited to share those journeys with viewers, one episode at a time.”Each episode of “Books That Changed My Life” is filmed within the walls of the Syndicate X Library - a hidden sanctuary of knowledge with over 26,000 carefully curated books and works of art. Every guest has the opportunity to share with viewers the story of a book that has shaped or inspired them, paving the path for a meaningful conversation unlike any they’ve had before.About Books That Changed My Life“Books That Changed My Life” is a weekly YouTube series that explores how books can transform our lives in profound and unexpected ways. Hosted by bestselling author Chris Collins, each episode features a special guest who shares the story of a book that has shaped or inspired them, sparking a meaningful conversation that unearths powerful personal stories. Taped within the walls of the Syndicate X Library - a hidden sanctuary of knowledge with over 26,000 carefully curated books and works of art - “Books That Changed My Life” showcases the transformative power of books and their timeless ability to connect and impact people across all walks of life. Recent guests include R&B legend Eric Benét, former covert CIA officer Andrew Bustamante, Country music star Jordan Davis, legendary singer Melissa Manchester, Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson, and television icon Kelsey Grammer.Follow Syndicate X Library and “Books That Changed My Life” across all social channels:Website & Merch: Books That Changed My LifeInstagram: @btcml_libraryX: @Syndicate_X_Facebook: @TheSyndicateXYouTube: Books That Changed My Life - YouTubeMedia Contact:APEX Public RelationsSyndicateX@theapex-pr.com

Raegan Revord on Books That Changed My Life

