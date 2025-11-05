National Dental Association Supports Interstate Dental & Dental Hygiene Licensure Compact

National Dental Association Logo

Leading dental organization supports initiative to improve professional mobility and access to care

— Arthur Chen-Shu Jee, DMD, President of AADB

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Dental Association (NDA), the largest organization of minority dental professionals in the United States, announces its support of the Interstate Dental & Dental Hygiene Licensure Compact (IDDHLC), which streamlines dental licensing across state lines while maintaining high standards of patient care.At its July meeting in Kansas City, the NDA House of Delegates voted to support the IDDHLC Compact, recognizing the importance of hands skill examination to validate competency, allowing portability while protecting patients.The NDA is proud to support the IDDHLC developed by AADB, said Dr. Cheryle Baptiste Hill, President of the NDA. "This model upholds the principles of patient protection, professional competency and State Dental Board authority while advancing responsible licensure portability to improve access to care nationwide."The IDDHLC, developed by the American Association of Dental Boards (AADB), creates an expedited pathway for dentists and dental hygienists to obtain licenses in multiple states. The compact maintains rigorous standards, including graduation from Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA)-approved schools and passage of the American Board of Dental Examiners (ADEX) licensure examination."The vote of support from the National Dental Association represents a significant milestone for the IDDHL Compact," said Arthur Chen-Shu Jee, DMD, President of AADB. "The NDA's support validates our approach to balancing professional mobility with patient safety, and we look forward to working together to improve access to quality dental care across the nation."The NDA's support comes as the IDDHLC gains momentum nationwide. Louisiana recently became the first state to join the compact, with several other states making substantial progress in their legislative processes."There is a fine balance between public protection and license portability. Equally important is that Dental Boards have full and direct jurisdiction over healthcare providers in their specific State of practice. The Interstate Dental and Dental Hygiene Licensure Compact fulfills these requirements," said Dr. Leslie Grant, NDA Past President and current Chair of the Legislative Committee.Key benefits of the IDDHLC that align with the NDA's mission include:- Enhanced professional mobility for dentists and dental hygienists- Maintain high standards of patient safety through uniform competency requirements- Improved access to dental care in underserved communities- Cost-effective implementation for participating states- Preserved state authority over dental licensingThe NDA joins a growing coalition of dental organizations supporting the IDDHLC as the preferred model for interstate dental licensure portability.For more information about the Interstate Dental & Dental Hygiene Licensure Compact, visit aadbcompact.org.

