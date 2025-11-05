NOW HIRING: TBI Victim Services Coordinator

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

Victim Services Coordinator

Criminal Investigation Division

2 Vacancies:

East TN: Chattanooga/Cookeville Upper East TN: Knoxville/Johnson City

Job Duties:

This position is responsible for identifying and assessing victims for needed support services. Educates victims of their rights and victim compensation. Provides case and court date updates, and death notifications. Acts as a liaison with victim services; safe house, mental health, hospital, emergency medical, fire, and mortuary services. Makes referrals to community service providers to support victims. Ensures on-going coordination and communication with community partners. Develops and maintains a resource directory of community service providers. Provides needed assistance to Special Agents at crime scenes. Ensures timely return of property and items of evidence. Ensures completion of both administration and direct service activities. Participates in planning and represents TBI at victim services events across the state. Compiles statistics and reports as required. This position maintains a 24 hour on call status and may require travel across Tennessee.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree; and three years of full-time experience in law enforcement, counseling, or social work or related social service field. Substitution of Education for Experience: Additional graduate coursework from an accredited college or university may substitute for the required experience on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of two years.

Preferred Qualifications:

Spanish speaking proficiency; relevant knowledge of federal and state statutes regarding victims’ services; a master’s level degree in psychology, human services, or social work; and experience working directly with the public, victims, disabled, and mentally ill populations are preferred.

Monthly salary: $5,100 – $7,646

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 72794. This position will be posted on November 5 – November 11, 2025 for five business days.

