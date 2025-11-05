Vegan Food Market Size Targeting USD 36.3 Billion by 2030 As Revealed In Report

vegan food market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global vegan food industry was generated $19.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $36.3 billion by 2030, witnessing with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in obesity rates across the world, increase in health issues such as heart diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, and others, and surge in number of vegan population drive the growth of the global vegan food market. However, availability of substitutes restrains the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries and innovations in taste and flavor of dairy alternatives present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6197 The Vegan Food companies’ continuous efforts on product development and innovation, is expected to drive the growth of the market.Veganism has been one of the mainstream trends in the food & beverages industry. Increase in incidence of such health disorders, rise in number of health-conscious consumers, and increase in disposable income of target customers have been some of the key factors driving the trend of veganism in key regions specifically North America and Europe. This has increased the demand for different types of plant-based food products such as dairy alternatives and meat substitutes, as most of these products are derived and processed with plant-based sources such as soy, almond, and Quorn.With surge in demand for different types of vegan food products, some of the key manufacturers in the global vegan food market have been initiating several key strategies in the view of generating revenue in the segment. For instance, in 2017, French-based dairy giant, Danone announced the acquisition of American non-dairy giant Whitewave Foods Company for $12.5 Million. Whitewave specializes in the production of silk soymilk, horizon organic milk, and international delight coffee creamers.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegan-food-market/purchase-options According to the U.S. Census Bureau, millennials are on the verge of surpassing baby boomers in the country. Similarly, in Asia-Pacific, millennials account for a larger population, especially in countries such as China, India, and Australia as compared to other population groups. Millennials, population aged between 20 and 35 years, are health-conscious, broad minded, and actively involved in various physical activities. They have been influential in evolving various global industries in terms of product offerings and services. Thus, they are anticipated to trigger demand for vegan food products available in the global market.The global vegan foods market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and region. Depending on the product type, the market is categorized into dairy alternative, meat substitute, and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online as well as offline. Region wise, the vegan foods market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, New Zealand, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6197 Based on region, Europe accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global vegan food market size analyzed in the research include Sun Opta Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Whitewave Foods Company Inc., Archer Daniel Midland Company, Bhlue Diamond Growers, Panos Brand LLC., Organic Valley Corporative, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., Pascual Group, Living Harvest Food Inc., and others.Trending Reports:Vegan Supplements Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegan-supplements-market-A11388 Vegan Cheese Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegan-cheese-market-A07197 Vegan Ice Cream Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegan-ice-cream-market-A06342

