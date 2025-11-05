Cristin Henry Recognized as a Leader in Medical Device Sales by Influential Women

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating a Decade of Excellence, Innovation, and Leadership in Cardiology with ZOLL Medical CorporationInfluential Women is proud to announce the recognition of Cristin Henry in its prestigious 2025 series, celebrating her as an award-winning medical device sales leader with over a decade of proven success in the cardiology space.As a Senior Executive Territory Manager at ZOLL Medical Corporation, Cristin has consistently ranked among the top in national sales performance, earning multiple President’s Club honors, MVP awards, and the esteemed TOZA Vision Award. Through her exceptional efforts, she has transformed her Florida Panhandle territory into a multi-million-dollar market by forging strong partnerships within hospital and clinical settings, always prioritizing patient care.Cristin’s leadership qualities, creativity, and innovative thinking have established her as a trusted resource among physicians and healthcare professionals specializing in cardiology, electrophysiology, and hospitalist practices. A year-over-year quota achiever, she exemplifies a results-driven mindset while upholding high standards of integrity and service. Her commitment to ethical practices is demonstrated by her three-year tenure on ZOLL’s Integrity Ambassador Board, where she served two years as Chair/Co-Chair. Cristin’s reputation as a high-performing, relationship-focused representative distinguishes her within the medical sales industry.Holding a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Alabama, Cristin began her career at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where she was recognized as a national award winner and a Vice President’s Club honoree. In her current role as Senior Executive Territory Manager at ZOLL Medical Corporation, her responsibilities encompass traveling to hospitals, clinics, and patients, as well as managing orders and ensuring that patients are approved and educated about their devices.“I owe much of my success to the incredible people who believed in me and shaped my journey,” says Cristin. “Kevin Carrier’s positivity and uplifting spirit taught me to see the glass half full and always believe in myself. Maria Newport, my first manager in medical device sales, gave me my first opportunity and helped me grow by teaching me the business from the ground up. And most of all, my late father, Mr. Ike Duren, who was my biggest cheerleader—he instilled within me that the sky’s the limit, even when I doubted myself. Together, their belief in my potential has helped inspire much of my success today.”Cristin’s advice to young women entering her industry is to never stop learning. “This industry is constantly evolving, and there’s always something new to discover. Stay curious, stay open-minded, and embrace every opportunity to grow—because continuous learning is key to both personal and professional success.”Beyond her professional achievements, Cristin prioritizes work-life balance, cherishing moments spent at home with her family. As a busy mother of children involved in competitive dancing, she also enjoys family outings on the water. Furthermore, Cristin actively contributes to her community through philanthropic efforts, including her involvement with the Cinderella Scholarship Program.Cristin Henry continues to inspire others through her dedication, mentorship, and unwavering belief that the sky is the limit. Her recognition in the Influential Women 2025 series underscores her impact not only within the medical device industry but also as a role model for aspiring leaders everywhere.Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cristin-henry Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

