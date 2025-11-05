Vacancy Rewards Expands Strategic Footprint with New Partnership with Experiencias Únicas

Vacancy Rewards

Vacancy Rewards, a leader in vacation membership and loyalty rewards, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Experiencias Únicas.

“Partnering with Experiencias Únicas allows us to strengthen our presence in two dynamic markets that share a passion for travel and cultural connection,” said Jose Chavez of Vacancy Rewards.” — Jose Chavez

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vacancy Rewards , a leader in vacation membership and loyalty rewards, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Experiencias Únicas, a respected name in personalized travel sales and member engagement. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of Vacancy Rewards’ international footprint, with Experiencias Únicas now operating sales offices in Monterrey, Mexico, and San Antonio, Texas.The new agreement represents a major milestone for both companies, combining shared expertise in vacation ownership and member benefits with a focus on transparency, value, and exceptional customer service. By joining forces, Vacancy Rewards and Experiencias Únicas will deliver a more localized and personalized experience for members in both markets, ensuring easier access to travel opportunities across North America, Latin America, and beyond.“Partnering with Experiencias Únicas allows us to strengthen our presence in two dynamic markets that share a passion for travel and cultural connection,” said Jose Chavez of Vacancy Rewards. “With dedicated sales teams in Monterrey and San Antonio, we can now engage more closely with our members, offering them tailored travel solutions, trusted support, and exclusive access to our global network of resorts, cruises, and vacation experiences.”The new partnership will leverage Experiencias Únicas’ strong sales infrastructure and commitment to service excellence, paired with Vacancy Rewards’ robust travel platform and loyalty programs. Together, they will focus on helping families and individuals make the most of their travel dollars through real, verifiable savings, flexible booking options, and the ability to experience luxury vacations at exceptional value.Both Monterrey and San Antonio represent key gateways for North American travelers seeking both local and international adventures. These strategic locations will serve as vital touchpoints for customer service, education, and brand awareness, ensuring every client receives the hands-on guidance and trusted support that have become hallmarks of the Vacancy Rewards experience This alliance underscores Vacancy Rewards’ ongoing mission to redefine the travel membership industry through partnerships built on honesty, innovation, and member satisfaction. With Experiencias Únicas as a valued collaborator, the company continues its expansion into new territories while upholding its commitment to transparency and integrity in all client relationships.About Vacancy RewardsVacancy Rewards is a global vacation and loyalty rewards company dedicated to providing members with real savings and memorable travel experiences. With access to thousands of resorts, hotels, and cruises worldwide, the company offers flexible travel solutions designed to make luxury vacations more affordable and accessible.Media Contact:Public Relations DepartmentWebsite: www.vacancyrewards.com

