Author, Inventor, and Grandmapreneur Connie Inukai Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NORTH POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As society’s expectations around retirement continue to evolve, Connie Inukai is leading the way by showing that life after 65 can be more fulfilling and active than ever. At 77, Connie—educator, inventor, entrepreneur, author, TEDx speaker, and proud grandmother to seven—has built a unique career path that is inspiring retirees to think beyond conventional retirement.

After more than four decades teaching technical writing at the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University, Connie decided that “retirement” was just a new beginning. Instead of slowing down, she tackled new challenges head-on, launching her first business at age 70. She found her next act as an inventor, creating the Tip ‘n Split®, a pocket-sized magnifier and calculator designed to help people read menus and split restaurant bills with ease—a common challenge for those with vision changes.

Connie’s invention didn’t just fill a gap; it resonated with thousands. The Tip ‘n Split has sold more than 20,000 units and even landed on QVC, The View, and The Today Show. Connie’s story of persistence and problem-solving was chronicled in her book, “How I Got My Product on QVC, The Today Show, The View, and More in Retirement,” which provides practical advice for other retirees hoping to bring their ideas to market.

A Passion for Purposeful Retirement

Connie’s experiences led her to observe a deeper truth: the typical retirement script doesn’t serve everyone. “When you retire, everyone wants to talk about your finances, but almost no one asks what kind of lifestyle you really want,” she explains. “I found that staying mentally and physically active, continuing to solve problems, and staying social are just as important as the financial side.”

These insights inspired her article for Entrepreneur magazine, “Six Reasons to Become an Entrepreneur in Retirement,” which later became the basis for her TEDx talk. Connie encourages retirees to start businesses, not just as a source of income but as a way to maintain cognitive sharpness, physical activity, social connections, and a sense of purpose—while also giving back to the community.

Write Your Selfie®: Capturing Life Stories for Future Generations

Never one to rest, Connie’s latest project is “Write Your Selfie,” an accessible course for older adults who want to preserve their life stories for their families. Recognizing that long-form memoirs can seem daunting, Connie helps participants use photos and captions to create a rich, readable record of their experiences. She’s also introducing using artificial intelligence to suggest captions, making the process fun and approachable—even for those who might be intimidated by new technology.

“Everyone’s heard about AI, but most people my age don’t know how to use it or what it can do for them,” Connie explains. “I show them how it can make storytelling easier, while always encouraging caution and awareness about privacy.”

A Life in Motion—And a Message for Fellow Retirees

Now based in Florida’s active retirement community, Connie balances entrepreneurship with swimming, ping pong, and, most importantly, family. Her three children and seven grandchildren are frequent collaborators and sources of inspiration. “I want my grandkids, and their grandkids, to know about my life—not because I’m famous, but because our stories matter.”

Connie’s main advice for those approaching retirement is to see it as a fresh start, not a finale. “Don’t be afraid of retirement. It is the beginning of a new chapter. You get to put whatever you want in your book.”

In addition to her books and inventions, Connie provides support and inspiration for seniors looking to chart their own course. Her website, Grandmapreneur.com, is a hub for connecting with others interested in late-career innovation and personal storytelling.

About Connie Inukai

Connie Inukai is an entrepreneur, author, inventor, and former university professor dedicated to helping retirees stay active and engaged. Her products, books, and workshops support older adults in living vibrant, mentally stimulating, and purpose-driven lives.

For more information about Connie Inukai, please visit https://grandmapreneur.com/ and https://grandmapreneur.com/writeyourselfie.

