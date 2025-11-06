Minja Yan Launches Campaign For Clark County Commission District F

Minja Yan | Credit: GX Presto Productions Minja Yan for Clark County Commissioner Logo

A Proven Community Leader Community Leader Committed to Building a More Livable, Forward Thinking Southern Nevada

“Clark County is at a crossroads. We can either continue down a path where locals are priced out, or we can choose to build the affordable, livable, and sustainable future we all deserve” — Minja Yan

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Advocate and Southwest resident Minja Yan today announced her campaign for Clark County Commission District F, pledging to bring new energy, transparency, and action-oriented leadership to one of the fastest-growing areas in Southern Nevada.A respected Chinatown advocate, former UNLV adjunct professor, and TEDx speaker, Yan brings a track record of effective community leadership. She led the Chinatown Redevelopment Plan, engaging hundreds of residents and small business owners to improve public safety, traffic, and infrastructure. Yan also mobilized the community to protect 65,000 acres of public lands in Clark County from privatization and has been an active voice in local and regional planning discussions to expand housing and transit options.“Clark County is growing fast, and with that growth comes both challenges and opportunities. We are standing at a crossroads,” said Yan. “This moment demands more than the same old status quo. It demands new energy, new ideas, and new leadership.We need leadership that sees these challenges not as insurmountable problems, but as opportunities to innovate. Opportunities to build a transportation system that actually works. To champion housing solutions for locals. To support small businesses to thrive. To manage our growth with foresight, not just hindsight. I’m running for County Commission because I believe we can choose a better path. Join us now; it's time to move Vegas forward.”Yan’s campaign is powered by a grassroots movement focused on affordability, livability, and accountability. Her platform centers on four core priorities:Economic Opportunity & Small Business: Create a "One-Stop-Shop" to cut red tape for small businesses, expand apprenticeship programs in healthcare and skilled trades, and increase affordable childcare access at county-owned community centers and libraries to empower more parents, especially women, to join the workforce.Modern Infrastructure & Transit: Champion a regional light rail system to ease congestion and connect residents to jobs. improve local transit by adding shade to bus stops, designing safer crosswalks and streets that serve pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists alike.Livable Communities: Expand diverse housing types and create more options for young families and seniors. Support responsible growth in the urban core instead of relying on sprawl in the outer parts of the Valley on public lands. Ensure quality of life and safe communities for residents.A County Government That Works for Everyone: Deliver greater transparency, resident engagement, and accountability in county decision-making, while putting residents' needs first.Yan’s campaign will host a series of community conversations across District F to hear directly from residents about their priorities. For more information or to get involved, visit voteminja.com.###About Minja (Minjia) Yan: Minja Yan is a Democratic candidate for the Clark County Commission, District F. A respected Chinatown advocate and Southwest resident, she has spent her career fighting for responsible growth, expanded housing options, accessible public transit, and economic opportunity for all. Her campaign is powered by a grassroots coalition committed to an affordable, livable, and sustainable future for Southern Nevada.Find out more at voteminja.comPaid for by Friends of Minja

