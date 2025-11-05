A Deep Drive Into Aerospace Adhesives Market to Generate $1.5 Billion by 2032

Aerospace Adhesive

The growth of the global aerospace adhesives market is driven by factors such as rise in number of aircraft & air passengers, widespread adoption of composites.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The aerospace adhesives industry was valued at $0.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032.The aerospace industry is being transformed with the aid of the adoption of superior production techniques such as additive manufacturing (3-D printing) and automated assembly tactics. In response to this shift, aerospace adhesives can adapt by means of formulating adhesives which might be ideal for bonding additives manufactured with additive strategies.Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6109 Although the move of aerospace sector toward electrification as well as development of electric propulsion systems and hybrid-electric aircraft pose challenges related to materials compatibility and weight considerations, aerospace adhesives serve as efficient bonding solutions and are lightweight, thus aligning with the growing trend of electrification. Furthermore, as the aerospace industry embraces sustainability goals, adhesives play an important role in improving the weight, efficiency and configuration of airframe components, contributing to the broader goals of environmentally friendly air travel.The growth of the global aerospace adhesives market is driven by factors such as increase in number of aircraft and air passengers, surge in penetration of composites in aircraft manufacturing, and rise in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft. However, increase in need for high-quality adhesives to bond lightweight material and delay in aircraft deliveries hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for commercial aircraft and advancements in aircraft are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the aerospace adhesives market during the forecast period.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-adhesives-market/purchase-options Recent Developments in the Aerospace Adhesives Industry:PPG Industries Expansion: In August 2023, PPG Industries invested $9.8 million to expand its Temple, Texas facility, specifically targeting the adhesives and sealants line.Solvay's Technological Advancements: Solvay introduced FusePly 250 in October 2023, a cutting-edge addition to its chemical bonding technology tailored for aerospace manufacturing at temperatures of 250°F and higher.Strategic Partnership with Wichita State University: In March 2022, Solvay partnered with Wichita State University's National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) to advance aviation solutions, expanding its aerospace portfolio.International Expansion with DGE: Bostik collaborated with DGE in March 2022, aiming to distribute adhesive and sealant products across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).Arkema's Acquisition: In February 2022, Arkema (parent company of Bostik) acquired Ashland's Performance Adhesives business, fortifying its position in adhesive solutions and aligning with its group strategy.H.B. Fuller's Strategic Acquisition: In January 2022, H.B. Fuller acquired Apollo, a UK-based manufacturer of liquid adhesives, coatings, and primers, enhancing its presence in key markets in the UK and Europe.PPG Industries' Contribution to Space Exploration: In June 2021, PPG Industries supplied aerospace sealants, coatings, and adhesives for the ATLAS V 541 rocket, launching NASA's Perseverance rover to Mars in July 2020.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6109 Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting more than one-fourth of the aerospace adhesives market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is increase in demand for new commercial and cargo aircraft in various countries of the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in the demand for aviation and maintenance services is likely to indirectly contribute to an increased requirement for adhesives utilized in these service activities.Key Highlights of the Aerospace Adhesives Market Report Market Scope: The report analyzes the aerospace adhesives market across 16 countries, providing a segment-wise valuation ($ billion) for the 2022-2032 forecast period.Robust Methodology: Our research integrates high-quality data, professional insights, and independent opinions, aiming to offer a comprehensive perspective on the global market. This methodology assists stakeholders in making well-informed decisions to achieve ambitious growth targets.Thorough Analysis: Over 3,700 materials, including product literature, annual reports, and industry statements, were meticulously reviewed from major industry players. This exhaustive process enhances our understanding of market dynamics.Leading Market Players: -3MHuntsman CorporationH.B. FullerHenkelIllinois Tool Works Inc.PPGCytec Solvay GroupHexcel CorporationBostik (Arkema)DupontPermabondLord CorporationMaster BondScigrip AdhesivesGeneral SealantsBeacon Adhesives

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.