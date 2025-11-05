Thales Unveils WaveLINK at IEC Telecom Stand During Europort 2025

WaveLink Co-pilot at sea will offer GMDSS, LRIT, SSAS and more

Co-pilot at sea will offer GMDSS, LRIT, SSAS and more

WaveLINK aligns perfectly with our comprehensive communication systems designed to go beyond core functionality and bring tangible value on board. We're excited to unveil this new solution at Europort” — Alf Stian Mauritz, Group Chief Strategy Officer of IEC Telecom Group

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maritime safety regulations have evolved rapidly over the past decade, with new IMO and EU directives pushing for modern, always-on communication capabilities on board. As vessel traffic grows and global shipping routes become more complex, reliable distress and safety communication is no longer optional but a mandatory pillar of responsible vessel management. According to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) remains the backbone of global search-and-rescue coordination, ensuring that no ship in distress can disappear without a trace. Meanwhile, the broader maritime safety-systems market in Europe is projected to more than double from roughly US $9.4 billion in 2024 to nearly US $19.8 billion by 2035, according to Market Research Future, reflecting surging investment as operators upgrade ageing systems and embrace satellite-based technologies.In support of the demand and prioritization of global maritime safety, Thales Defense & Security, Inc. is excited to introduce WaveLINK, a next-generation GMDSS solution that’s powered by Iridium Certus and developed in collaboration with North Invent, who added the design and processing for the WaveLINK panel. Set to occur at the IEC Telecom stand during Europort 2025, Thales Defense & Security, Inc. has announced the advanced prototype unveiling for the highly anticipated WaveLINK. The introduction of WaveLINK marks a milestone in maritime communications, combining full GMDSS functionality with a flexible design that complements existing Certus terminals already in service across the global fleet.Going beyond mandatory GMDSS features, including distress alerting, safety voice and maritime safety information (MSI), long-range identification and tracking (LRIT), and the ship security alert system (SSAS), WaveLINK provides truly global coverage via the global Iridium Certus network. Additionally, the system is equipped with OpenBridge front-end software, ensuring intuitive operation and seamless integration for vessel owners already familiar with the platform.Unlike conventional safety terminals that remain idle until an emergency occurs, WaveLINK actively supports daily operations while remaining ready for critical response. It goes beyond core GMDSS functions by enabling a range of industry-specific applications, such as fish-catch reporting and search-and-rescue coordination, already in the pipeline for the near future, as well as an unlimited range of tailor-made integrations upon request.“Our goal was to reimagine GMDSS equipment as more than an emergency lifeline,” said Steve Noel, VP Satcom Solutions of Thales Defense & Security, Inc.. “WaveLINK is scalable by design and ready to host digital services across Iridium’s reliable network. By combining safety, connectivity, and intelligence within one platform, we are transforming the mostly dormant GMDSS terminal into a true co-pilot at sea.”The advanced prototype unveiling highlights the strong partnership between Thales Defense & Security, Inc. and IEC Telecom. Commenting on the collaboration, Alf Stian Mauritz, Group Chief Strategy Officer of IEC Telecom Group, stated:“The addition of WaveLINK aligns perfectly with our service-driven portfolio. IEC Telecom specialises in comprehensive communication systems designed to go beyond core functionality and bring tangible value on board. As a long-standing partner of Thales, we are excited to be the first service provider to unveil this new solution to the market.”In addition to its expanded capabilities, WaveLINK removes key barriers to adoption. The terminal is priced competitively against traditional GMDSS equipment, significantly increasing value for fleet owners. Furthermore, owners of the popular VesseLINK solution can expect a seamless upgrade as the simple addition of a WaveLINK panel will transform existing VesseLINK systems into a fully GMDSS-certified terminal without additional satellite hardware.The unveiling at Europort 2025 marks the first step in WaveLINK’s global rollout, with full commercial availability expected in mid-2026. Live demonstrations at the IEC Telecom stand will showcase how this innovative terminal unites safety, efficiency, and affordability — setting a new benchmark for digital-ready GMDSS at sea.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.