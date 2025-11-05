Move 360: From Sold to Settled - Olympia Handles it All

Move360? It’s designed to cover the fullscope of a move — not just the relocation itself — including TV installation, artwork hanging, junk removal, and more.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympia Moving & Storage Launches Move360 — A Comprehensive Moving Solution That Covers Every Detail of the Moving ExperienceOlympia Moving & Storage, a leading relocation company serving the Washington metropolitan area, has announced the launch of Move360, an innovative service designed to simplify the moving process by addressing every stage of relocation — not just the move itself.Unlike traditional moving packages that end once the truck is unloaded, Move360 delivers a full-service experience covering every practical and aesthetic detail of settling into a new home. The program includes TV installation, artwork hanging, furniture placement, junk removal, donation coordination, and home setup services, ensuring that clients can transition smoothly from one home to the next without disruption.“For years, our team has watched families and businesses struggle with the last 20% of the move — unpacking, installing, organizing, and making their new space feel like home,” said Michael Gilmartin, President of Olympia Moving & Storage. “Move360 was built to close that gap. We want our clients to walk in and feel completely settled on day one.”Move360 reflects Olympia’s continued commitment to redefining what customers expect from Washington movers . As relocation needs have evolved, so have expectations for convenience, efficiency, and end-to-end service. The company’s new offering integrates trusted partner vendors and in-house specialists, all coordinated through a single point of contact, creating a seamless moving experience across every step — from packing and transport to setup and finishing touches.With its headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, and additional operations across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia, Olympia Moving & Storage has built a strong reputation for professionalism, precision, and customer care. The Move360 launch represents another milestone in the company’s mission to make moving stress-free and tailored to modern lifestyles.Residents and businesses in the D.C. area can now book Move360 as an add-on or standalone service through Olympia’s website or by contacting the company directly.About Olympia Moving & StorageFounded in 1993, Olympia Moving & Storage provides local, long-distance, commercial, and specialty moving services throughout the Greater Washington area. Known for its award-winning service and attention to detail, Olympia continues to innovate within the moving industry by offering solutions that prioritize customer experience, trust, and quality.Media Contact: Piet GauchatName: Piet GauchatTitle: Marketing & Communications, Olympia Moving & StoragePhone: +1 703-596-1447Email: info@olympiamoving.comWebsite: https://www.olympiamoving.com

