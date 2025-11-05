CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Baltimore, MD

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I decided to offer IHE because I can feel called to support pet owners during this extremely difficult time and provide space for pet owners to honor their pets during this passage.” — Dr. Corrie Bates

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is expanding its services in Baltimore, MD . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Corrie Bates joined Dr. Kristina Pugh to serve the Baltimore area and its surrounding cities.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift,” says Dr. Gary Hsia, a co-founder of CodaPet. “It is my wish that every family in Baltimore become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."IHE is a good fit for the community of Baltimore as it provides a much-needed service to a growing community of pet owners looking to honor their beloved family member in the most comfortable and stress-free environment for our companions who have dedicated themselves to us," says Dr. Corrie Bates. Dr. Bates brings over two decades of experience and heartfelt compassion to her work in end-of-life veterinary care. Born and raised just outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dr. Bates discovered her calling at an early age — she was barely talking when she first told her family she wanted to become a veterinarian. After earning her undergraduate degree from Florida Atlantic University, she went on to achieve her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Mississippi State University in 2000. For the past 24 years, she has dedicated her career to small animal medicine, providing exceptional care to countless families and their beloved pets.Before veterinary school, Dr. Bates gained formative experience working with a house-call veterinarian, where she witnessed firsthand the profound peace that comes when pets are allowed to cross the rainbow bridge in the comfort of their own home. That early lesson has stayed with her throughout her career, inspiring her to create a more compassionate and personal end-of-life experience for both pets and their families.“I’ve always felt that the passing of our beloved pets deserves more time, care, and reflection than is often possible in a clinic setting,” says Dr. Bates. “I encourage families to share stories, play a favorite song, or incorporate cultural or spiritual rituals that bring comfort and meaning. Each farewell is unique, and it’s my honor to help make that final passage as peaceful and dignified as possible.”Now partnering with CodaPet, Dr. Bates continues her mission to provide families with compassionate in-home euthanasia services — offering pets the gift of peace and familiarity during life’s most tender moments.Dr. Bates serves Baltimore, Silver Spring, Columbia, Hyattsville, Rockville, Gaithersburg, Frederick, Laurel, Bowie, and the surrounding cities.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Baltimore. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $80 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

