Bicycle Market Expected to Hit USD 163.51 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Demand for Electric Bicycles and Urban Mobility

Global Bicycle Market size, valued at USD 77.40 Billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 163.51 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% (2025–2032).

Electric bicycles, sustainable mobility, and AI-powered innovation are steering the Bicycle Market toward a new era of connected and green transportation.” — Dharti Raut

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Bicycle Market Set to Reach USD 163.51 Billion by 2032 as Electric Bicycles and Smart Mobility Transform Urban Transportation.Global Bicycle Market (2025–2032) is witnessing transformative growth, driven by rising demand for electric bicycles (e-bikes), smart mobility solutions, and sustainable urban transportation. Global Bicycle Market size and forecast (2025–2032) is gaining significant momentum as governments worldwide invest in advanced cycling infrastructure and promote sustainable mobility solutions. The surge in electric bicycles driving sustainable mobility growth, supported by AI-powered cycling safety technologies, is transforming the landscape of eco-friendly urban transportation. Increasing health-conscious consumers boosting bicycle demand, alongside smart urban mobility innovations, underscores a major shift toward sustainable, connected, and active lifestyles across global cities. The surge in electric bicycles driving sustainable mobility growth, supported by AI-powered cycling safety technologies, is transforming the landscape of eco-friendly urban transportation. Increasing health-conscious consumers boosting bicycle demand, alongside smart urban mobility innovations, underscores a major shift toward sustainable, connected, and active lifestyles across global cities.Sustainable Mobility Meets Roadblocks: Factors Limiting Global Bicycle Market Expansion Through 2032Global Bicycle Market growth faces restraints from alternative transport solutions offering faster and all-weather commuting options. Despite growing electric bicycle adoption and strong sustainable mobility trends, factors such as high e-bike costs, limited charging infrastructure, and road safety concerns continue to challenge market expansion, testing the industry’s ability to balance innovation, accessibility, and affordability in the evolving green mobility ecosystem.Global Bicycle Market Outlook (2025–2032): Exploring High-Growth Opportunities in Electric, Smart, and Eco-Friendly MobilityGlobal Bicycle Market outlook (2025–2032) presents lucrative opportunities driven by rising health-conscious consumers, the popularity of eco-friendly transportation, and the increasing shift toward sustainable urban mobility. As electric bicycles drive sustainable mobility growth and fitness-oriented lifestyles expand, manufacturers investing in wellness-focused, AI-integrated, and energy-efficient bicycle designs are strategically positioned to lead the next phase of global bicycle industry innovation and capture emerging demand for active, green transportation solutions.Global Bicycle Market Segmentation: Electric Bicycles, Hybrid Bikes, and Smart Mobility Trends Are Redefining Urban TransportGlobal Bicycle Market segmentation (2025–2032) reflects strong growth across electric bicycles (e-bikes), mountain bikes, hybrid bikes, and road bikes, driven by the rising demand for sustainable urban mobility and eco-friendly transportation solutions. Global Bicycle Market (2025–2032) is witnessing a technological revolution driven by AI-powered cycling innovations and electric bicycles (e-bikes) enhancing sustainable urban mobility. Leading brands are adopting V2X communication technology, enabling real-time connectivity between vehicles, infrastructure, and bikes. These smart bicycle advancements improve cyclist safety, optimize performance analytics, and strengthen the global shift toward eco-friendly, energy-efficient transportation solutions. These smart bicycle advancements improve cyclist safety, optimize performance analytics, and strengthen the global shift toward eco-friendly, energy-efficient transportation solutions.Rising adoption of AI-integrated smart mobility systems, electric bicycle innovation, and green mobility infrastructure is propelling the Global Bicycle Market growth. Governments and major manufacturers are collaborating to develop connected cycling ecosystems, focusing on data-driven performance, health-oriented cycling, and AI-enhanced commuter safety. This convergence of sustainability, digitalization, and innovation positions the bicycle industry at the forefront of the global green transportation revolution.AI-Powered E-Bikes and Strategic Investments Accelerate Global Bicycle Market Growth: Key Developments by Specialized, Yeti Cycles, and Kent OutdoorsIn May 2025, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. unveiled its latest AI-integrated electric bicycles (e-bikes) and expanded its digital direct-to-consumer platforms, reinforcing leadership in smart mobility solutions and sustainable urban transportation within the Global Bicycle Market (2025–2032).On September 16, 2025, Yeti Cycles launched its new lightweight MTe e-mountain bike, powered by the TQ HPR60 motor, redefining high-performance electric bicycles and fueling the next wave of cycling innovation and green mobility growth in the global e-bike market.On April 23, 2024, Kent Outdoors secured a US$100 million credit facility and appointed CFO Rob Otto to strengthen its outdoor mobility and bicycle portfolio, signaling a strategic expansion in electric bicycle manufacturing, sustainable mobility solutions, and active lifestyle market growth.Asia Pacific Leads the Global Bicycle Market Revolution as Europe Accelerates Toward Sustainable Urban MobilityAsia Pacific region continues to dominate the Global Bicycle Market (2025–2032), driven by its vast population, robust bicycle manufacturing ecosystem, and rapidly expanding cycling infrastructure. With China and India emerging as key growth engines, the region benefits from competitive production costs, sustainable mobility initiatives, and government-led green transportation policies. These factors position Asia Pacific as the epicenter of future electric bicycle (e-bike) innovation, smart mobility solutions, and urban transportation transformation in the global bicycle industry.Europe stands as the second-largest region in the Global Bicycle Market, propelled by advanced cycling infrastructure, sustainability-focused policies, and growing electric bicycle adoption. Global Bicycle Market Key players:North AmericaSpecialized Bicycle Components, Inc.Yeti CyclesKent OutdoorsPivot CyclesIntense CyclesDiamondback BicyclesMatthews BicycleLeMondW.A.R BikesEuropeOrigine CyclesPierer MobilityCanyon BicyclesBrompton BicycleMoustache BikesColnagoCrossEconic OnePelago BicyclesAPACLa BicycleMerida Industry Co., Ltd.Hero Cycles Ltd.BSA Cycles Ltd.KHS BicyclesVelotric BikeSouth AmericaOssbySense BikeOggi BikesGroove BikesFAQs:What is the projected growth of the Global Bicycle Market from 2025 to 2032?Ans: Global Bicycle Market is expected to grow from USD 77.40 billion in 2024 to USD 163.51 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.8%.Which region dominates the Global Bicycle Market and why?Ans: Asia Pacific region dominates Global Bicycle Market due to its vast population, robust bicycle manufacturing base, and strong government support for sustainable urban mobility.What key trends are shaping the future of the Global Bicycle Market?Ans: Global Bicycle Market is being reshaped by AI-powered electric bicycles, smart mobility innovations, and government-backed green transportation initiatives, driving the shift toward eco-friendly and connected urban commuting.Analyst Perspective:Industry analysts observe that the Global Bicycle Market is entering a dynamic growth phase, driven by surging adoption of electric bicycles (e-bikes), expanding smart mobility infrastructure, and strong policy backing for sustainable urban transportation. Experts predict intensified competition among leading brands such as Specialized, Yeti Cycles, and Hero Cycles, with rising investments signaling high long-term potential, innovation-led differentiation, and promising returns in the evolving green mobility ecosystem. 