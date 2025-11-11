SBFT Introduces High-Speed Bag-in-Box Filling Systems to Advance Automation in Liquid Packaging

XIAN, SHAANXI, CHINA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xi’an Shibo Fluid Technology Co., Ltd. (SBFT), a long-established manufacturer of automated liquid filling machinery , has announced the continued development of its bag-in-box (BIB) filling systems designed to enhance production efficiency and precision in global liquid packaging operations. With nearly two decades of engineering and manufacturing experience, SBFT provides a range of automated BIB filling solutions for industries including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and non-food liquids.Company Background and Product DevelopmentFounded in 2006, SBFT has grown into one of China’s leading producers of BIB filling equipment. The company’s product range includes the BIB500 AUTO, BIB200, BIB200D, and ASP100 series—systems engineered to fill liquids such as water, wine, juice, coffee, dairy products, edible oils, and various industrial fluids.These machines are capable of handling bag sizes from 2L to 1000L, supporting both small-scale and high-volume production environments. By focusing on process control, reliability, and adaptable design, SBFT’s engineering teams have optimized the performance of its equipment to meet modern manufacturing demands for speed, precision, and hygiene.Market Context and Industry TrendsThe global demand for liquid packaging systems continues to expand as industries adopt automated processes and sustainable materials. Bag-in-box (BIB) technology, in particular, has gained prominence for its reduced material waste, improved product preservation, and logistical efficiency.According to recent industry analyses, the shift toward flexible packaging is being driven by manufacturers’ efforts to reduce transportation costs and improve environmental performance. The food and beverage sector accounts for the majority of BIB applications, while pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers increasingly rely on these systems to package sterile or sensitive liquids under controlled conditions.In response, SBFT has directed significant investment into the automation, precision control, and sterilization aspects of its equipment. The company’s ongoing R&D work focuses on improving system integration, user safety, and operational consistency across all product lines.Participation in International Trade and CollaborationSBFT maintains an active presence in major international trade events to share technological developments and strengthen cooperation within the global packaging machinery sector. The company has exhibited at ProPak, CIBUS, GULFOOD Machinery, ALLPACK, FHM, and Wine Tech, among others.Participation in these events enables SBFT to engage directly with global industry professionals, exchange technical knowledge, and gather feedback from users. These interactions provide valuable insights into emerging market requirements and guide the company’s future product design and innovation strategies.Key Systems and Their Industrial ApplicationsSBFT’s BIB filling machines are available in multiple configurations to accommodate diverse industrial requirements:BIB200 and BIB200D – Non-aseptic models designed for a variety of liquid products, suitable for general-purpose filling operations requiring stable and consistent performance.BIB500 AUTO – A fully automated high-speed system developed for large-scale production lines, offering precise filling control and integrated automation functions.ASP100 and ASP100AUTO – Aseptic systems intended for applications that demand sterile environments, such as food ingredients, pharmaceutical products, and specialty chemicals.ASP200 and ASP300 – Large-capacity filling solutions for bulk packaging, supporting containers up to 1000L for industrial and logistics-scale operations.These systems are used across a range of industries:Food and Beverage: Filling of liquid foods such as juices, sauces, milk, and edible oils. Automated systems improve consistency, sanitation, and throughput efficiency.Pharmaceuticals: Aseptic filling systems ensure contamination-free handling of medical liquids, vitamins, and supplements while meeting strict industry regulations.Chemical and Non-Food Products: SBFT’s equipment is applied to industrial liquids such as lubricants, detergents, and agricultural solutions, providing adaptable configurations for different viscosities and chemical properties.By standardizing automation and improving process control, SBFT’s equipment assists manufacturers in enhancing production accuracy, maintaining quality stability, and reducing waste during operation.Commitment to International Cooperation and ServiceSBFT has expanded its reach beyond China through an established distribution and service network that spans over 20 countries across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company collaborates closely with technical partners and local distributors to deliver installation guidance, maintenance, and after-sales support to customers worldwide.Its approach emphasizes long-term cooperation, with a focus on understanding customer processes and providing technical solutions tailored to specific operational conditions. This partnership-driven model has helped SBFT build a reputation for consistent product reliability and responsive technical support.Focus on Automation and SustainabilityGlobal manufacturing trends are increasingly shaped by automation, digitalization, and environmental responsibility. As industries seek to modernize production, the demand for equipment that improves resource efficiency while maintaining product integrity continues to rise.SBFT’s R&D initiatives align with these priorities. The company’s engineering teams are actively developing systems that minimize energy use, optimize material consumption, and reduce cleaning and changeover times. These improvements contribute to lower operational costs and improved environmental performance across production lines.Furthermore, the company’s automated BIB systems are designed for easy integration with upstream and downstream processes such as mixing, sterilization, capping, and palletizing, supporting a more connected and efficient packaging workflow.Outlook for the FutureLooking ahead, SBFT plans to strengthen its role in the global liquid packaging industry by expanding its technological portfolio and reinforcing its R&D capabilities. The company’s focus areas include the integration of intelligent control systems, data-driven maintenance, and remote diagnostics, which aim to improve reliability and reduce downtime in customer operations.Through ongoing cooperation with research institutions and industrial partners, SBFT is positioning itself to contribute to the next generation of automated and sustainable packaging solutions.ConclusionXi’an Shibo Fluid Technology Co., Ltd. continues to advance the design and application of automated bag-in-box filling systems for industrial liquid packaging. With a foundation built on technical expertise, quality assurance, and collaborative partnerships, the company supports manufacturers seeking to achieve higher productivity, consistent quality, and sustainable operations.For detailed information on SBFT’s range of bag-in-box filling systems and liquid packaging solutions, visit the official website at www.bibfiller.com

