Nuclear Medicine Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2025–2032 by Product Type, Application, Modality, Procedures

Nuclear Medicine Market Nuclear Medicine Market Segment

Nuclear Medicine Market size was valued at USD 96.60 Bn. in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 332.32 Bn. by 2032, at a CAGR of 16.7%.

Advancing diagnostics with precision — the Nuclear Medicine Market is transforming healthcare through targeted imaging and therapy, leading the way toward more accurate and personalized treatments.” — Dharati Raut

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nuclear Medicine Market size was valued at USD 96.60 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 332.32 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period (2025–2032).The Nuclear Medicine Market is on a path of rapid growth due to innovations in diagnostic imaging and targeted radiopharmaceuticals. Nuclear medicine utilizes minimal amounts of radioactive substances, known as radiotracers or radionuclides, to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, including cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders.Nuclear medicine tests provide clinicians with functional information about organs, tissues, and cellular activity, enabling early and more accurate disease detection, in contrast to standard imaging studies (X-ray or CT), which provide structural information.Top players in the nuclear medicine market, including GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Cardinal Health, and Bayer AG, continue to drive the market leadership through product development and technical partnerships. GE Healthcare’s StarGuide and NM/CT 870 CZT systems, enabled by Cadmium Zinc Telluride (CZT) technology, have transformed SPECT/CT imaging through accuracy, small lesion detection, and comfort for patients.Driving the market forward is the increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular disease, along with the improvement of PET and SPECT technology. The costs of equipment and treatment are a major single restraint.North America will hold the largest share of the global market (2024), given its established health care infrastructure, early technology adoption, and established companies and research institutions.👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/nuclear-medicine-market/2443 Nuclear Medicine Market DynamicsIncreasing Incidence of Cancer and Cardiovascular DiseasesThe rising incidence of cancer globally and the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is an impactful driver of nuclear medicine utilization. The use of PET and SPECT for the early detection of disease and diagnosis is changing treatment paradigms.Innovative Advancements of RadiopharmaceuticalsThe improvements in technology for PET imaging, SPECT scanning, and targeted radionuclide therapies are influencing the management of disease. Such modifications allow clinicians to observe both metabolic and biochemical activity before any structural changes occur, yielding better outcomes for early intervention.Increasing Demand for Targeted TherapiesTargeted radionuclide therapies with alpha and beta emitters provide radiation directly to the tumor site while trying to spare healthy tissue. This treatment has demonstrated benefits in selected neuroendocrine, prostate, and thyroid cancers.High Equipment CostBuilding a PET or SPECT center, including the cost for installation and regular service, is very high and prevents treatment accessibility in regions of low- and middle-income countries. The cost range for a PET center is an estimated investment of USD 5 - 7 million, which does not include the overall operational costs.Limited Access in Developing RegionsThe lack of a health system and trained personnel in developing regions remains a barrier to widespread adoption of nuclear medicine practice and treatment, even as the burden of disease becomes higher.Nuclear Medicine Market Segment AnalysisBy Type of ProductDiagnostic Radiotherapeutics is the leader in the market because of the growing use of imaging modalities such as SPECT and PET in the diagnosis of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disease. The increase in use of radiotracers such as Fluorine-18 and Technetium-99m also improves the accuracy of imaging and accurately identifies disease at an early stage. On the other hand, the Therapeutic Radiotherapeutics segment is projected to rapidly expand given the emergence of targeted radionuclide therapy in oncology, particularly in the treatment of prostate and neuroendocrine tumors.By ApplicationOncology accounts for the largest proportion of the market because of the increasing use of nuclear medicine for cancer imaging and targeted radiotherapy. PET and SPECT technologies aid in the identification of tumors and the monitoring of treatment effects. Cardiology is identified as another significant segment focused on radiopharmaceuticals to assess myocardial perfusion and cardiac function. Applications relating to neurology, which were previously a minor segment, are increasing in importance, driven by the increasing incidence of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Nuclear imaging aids in identifying aberrant patterns of brain metabolism as well as early indicators of brain neurologic disorders.Aircraft Refurbishing Market Regional InsightsNorth America accounted for the highest market share in 2024. The R&D ecosystem in the region is particularly strong, complemented by favorable reimbursement policies and early uptake of advanced radiopharmaceuticals. The leadership of North America is also supported by key market players like GE Healthcare, Jubilant Life Sciences, and Cardinal Health.Europe occupies the second position in terms of market share following North America, facilitated by healthcare modernization, cancer programs funded by the government, and a focus on personalized medicine.The region expected to grow at the fastest rate is the Asia Pacific, due to improvement in healthcare coverage and the number of oncology cases, as well as the development of nuclear medicine programs by government health authorities in China, India, and Japan.Growing awareness of diagnosis as well as the development of health care infrastructure, are driving development in South America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA), which are considered emerging markets for nuclear medicine.👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/nuclear-medicine-market/2443 Nuclear Medicine Market Key PlayersGE Healthcare (US)Siemens Healthineers (Germany)Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)Cardinal Health (US)Bayer AG (Germany)NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes (US)Bracco Imaging (Italy)Eckert & Ziegler (Germany)Lantheus Medical Imaging (US)Jubilant Life Sciences (India)IBA Molecular (Belgium)Norgine B.V. (Netherlands)FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)Recent DevelopmentsAs of January 2024, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. reached agreements with Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. to clinically develop Pb212-VMT-α-NET, an alpha therapy for neuroendocrine tumors.In June 2021, Bayer AG acquired PSMA Therapeutics Inc. and Noria Therapeutics Inc. to expand its oncology radiopharmaceutical portfolio.In September 2022, Radiopharm Theranostics announced a partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop new radiopharmaceutical therapeutic products for cancer.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):What segments are covered in the Nuclear Medicine Market report?Ans. The report covers Product Type, Application, Modality, Procedures, and End-User segments.Which region is expected to hold the highest share in the Nuclear Medicine Market?Ans. North America is expected to hold the highest share due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of imaging technologies, and a high prevalence of cancer.What is the market size of the Nuclear Medicine Market by 2032?Ans. The market size is projected to reach USD 332.32 billion by 2032.What is the forecast period for the Nuclear Medicine Market?Ans. The forecast period for the market is 2025–2032.What was the market size of the Nuclear Medicine Market in 2024?Ans. About Stellar Market Research:Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

