Local Forums Draw Attention to Regional Housing Challenges, Focus on Solutions

MARINA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten years ago, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) was created to foster cross-sector collaborations between public, private, and civic organizations, bringing a region together to unite around regional solutions to some of the biggest challenges impacting the tri-county area. Housing, from the start, was one of these key economic mobility strategies that the organization chose to tackle.In 2015, when MBEP was launched, the symptoms of a regional housing crisis were already impossible to ignore: Housing prices increasingly out of reach for first-time homebuyers, monthly rents disproportionate to what working families could readily afford, and an ever-widening gap between the number of homes being built and supply needed to meet demand.MBEP has made housing one of its strategic priorities, advocating for increased supply of all housing types at all income levels in Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties, driven by an underlying need felt deeply across every part of our region. That’s because adequate and affordable housing is essential in order for individuals and households, local businesses and regional economies to thrive.Housing has a direct relationship to how families plan for the future, whether they can set aside emergency funds, plan for higher education, or invest for retirement, and where they live, work, or move. And in a region with some of the highest housing costs in the nation, it’s challenging for employers to attract qualified workers and even harder for those employers to keep talented employees from leaving for more affordable pastures when their paychecks — even competitive, attractive paychecks — can’t help a family make ends meet or get ahead financially.For nearly a decade, MBEP has taken a multi-faceted approach, addressing housing through policy advocacy, employer engagement, technical support, and direct investment via the Monterey Bay Housing Trust. These strategies have been critical to winning the approval for thousands of new homes serving our residents across the region. Over $50 million in new investments have been leveraged over a decade to help build affordable homes in the region. MBEP works closely with builders, investors, local governments, and community, and has been a leading advocate in the region for projects that support the housing needs of the region’s agricultural, hospitality/tourism, and healthcare workforce.Ten years in, and our region still faces a housing crisis, but momentum is building. MBEP celebrates the efforts of others that are leaning in to channel energy toward solutions. This month alone, three distinct forums in Monterey County are drawing attention to housing.On Wednesday, Nov. 5, MBEP will partner with the City of Salinas to host the Salinas Regional Housing Summit , a gathering designed to confront the shortage of affordable housing in Salinas and the surrounding region. The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at One Main St., Salinas. Guests include Salinas Mayor Dennis Donohue and keynote speaker Joel Kotkin, a fellow in urban studies at Chapman University, where he also directs the Center for Demographics and Policy. MBEP President and CEO Tahra Goraya will moderate a panel on Innovative Housing. Additional sessions featuring local policymakers, developers, and practitioners will focus on housing development, innovative housing models, and the California housing landscape and explore statewide trends, funding opportunities and policy tools. Learn more or register at this link: https://forms.office.com/g/UKmxJyDgz3 For questions or more information, contact the City of Salinas Assistant to the City Manager, Jose Arreola at jose.arreola@ci.salinas.ca.us or (831) 758-7396.On Nov. 6-7, MBEP is collaborating closely with Regenerative California to host the Monterey Attainable Housing Forum, a two-day working forum designed to test innovative financing approaches and accelerate projects from idea to implementation. MBEP’s VP of Community Development Matt Huerta and President and CEO Tahra Goraya will be participating and providing subject matter expertise for the convening. Organizers aim to unite landowners, employers, investors, builders, and jurisdictions on a critical path forward, mobilize untapped capital and innovative financing tools, launch a new wave of demonstration projects, and broadcast commitments that set the stage for a statewide blueprint. Learn more and register at this link: https://www.regenerativecalifornia.org/monterey-attainable-housing-forum The Monterey Attainable Housing Forum will be followed by a virtual debrief for the broader community on Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 1-2 p.m., summarizing the event, reporting on actionable items, and laying groundwork for next steps. Register at this link: https://spokeconsulting.zoom.us/meeting/register/Wyfo5NoZRyS4CM0SQ1Qcfg#/registration On Nov. 20, the Salinas Planning and Research Corporation (SPARC) and the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce will collaborate with the City of Salinas to host “The Salinas Community’s Action Plan: A Results-Oriented Solution to Housing Production.” The free public forum takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at 1 Main St., Salinas and will feature a keynote address by Charles Marohn, founder and president of Strong Towns, sharing practical strategies communities can implement right away to strengthen local resilience and foster sustainable growth. Learn more or register at this link: https://business.salinaschamber.com/chamber-event-calendar/Details/the-salinas-community-s-action-plan-a-results-oriented-solution-to-housing-production-1521065?sourceTypeId=Hub Housing is a challenge our region cannot afford to ignore, and MBEP supports the work of our members and partners, local stakeholders, policymakers, affordable housing developers and advocates to find solutions across our region. Consider taking part in one of these housing events and learn more about MBEP’s housing work on our website.About Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP): Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is a regional member-supported nonprofit organization consisting of public, private, and civic entities located throughout the counties of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz. Founded in 2015, our mission is to improve the economic health and quality of life in the region.

