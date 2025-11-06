Steel Piston Market to Reach USD $2.84 Billion by 2029 at 4.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Steel Piston Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Steel Piston Market In 2025?

In the past few years, there has been a consistent expansion of the steel piston market size. The market is predicted to surge from $2.29 billion in 2024 to $2.37 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The historical growth has been influenced by factors such as an upsurge in car production, stringent environmental regulations, increased power generation, rising preference for energy storage solutions, and increased demand for car components.

In the coming years, the steel piston market is projected to demonstrate consistent growth, reaching a valuation of $2.84 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The predicted growth during the forecast period is due to factors like growing need for lightweight parts, increased acceptance of electric vehicles, an amplified focus on engine performance, escalated investments in car innovation, and high demand from the aerospace and defense fields. Key trends to watch during this period include technological enhancements, lightweight materials, embracing of electric vehicles, high-performing engines, and coupling with turbocharged engines.

Download a free sample of the steel piston market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16799&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Steel Piston Market?

The surge in the automobile industry is projected to drive the expansion of the steel piston market. Encompassing the creation, design, production, advertising, and distribution of automobiles, which includes cars, trucks, motorcycles, and their parts, the automobile industry is growing. This growth is driven by global trends towards electric vehicles (EVs) and self-driving technology, notwithstanding possible hurdles such as labor and supply chain shortages. The utilization of steel pistons can enhance the automobile industry since they improve engine efficiency, sturdiness, and performance. In turn, this meets increasing demands for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. As an example, the International Organization of Automobile Manufacturers (OICA), a France-based automobile producer, reported that the global automobile sector saw massive growth in 2022, with the total production of vehicles reaching 84.83 million units. This is a significant leap from the 80.00 million units recorded in 2021. Consequently, the burgeoning automobile industry is spurring the expansion of the steel piston market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Steel Piston Industry?

Major players in the Steel Piston include:

• Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• Tenneco Inc.

• Rheinmetall Automotive AG

• Mahle GmbH

• Riken Corporation

• Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd.

• Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

• Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• Cheng Shing Piston Co. Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Steel Piston Market?

Leading corporations in the steel piston market are focusing on the creation of innovative products such as heavy-duty steel piston kits in a bid to improve fuel efficiency and overall performance. A heavy-duty steel piston kit comprises various components specifically designed for high-performance or industrial engines that necessitate sturdy and long-lasting pistons. For example, MAHLE GmbH, a company based in Germany that manufactures automotive parts, introduced the Ford EcoBoost 2.3L PowerPak Plus piston kit in January 2022. These pistons have a robust structure with a 0.235-inch thick top and 0.200-inch second ring lands, and are compatible with OE 149.3mm connecting rods and 22.5mm wrist pins. The kit can support a 9.5:1 compression ratio for both 2-liter and 2.3-liter EcoBoost heads. Consisting of top-quality forged pistons, rings and precision components, the kit is perfect for heightening performance during engine rebuilds across various automotive applications.

What Segments Are Covered In The Steel Piston Market Report?

The steel piston market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Piston Head, Piston Ring, Piston Pin

2) By Shape: Flat Top Piston, Bowl Piston, Dome Piston

3) By Coating: Dry Film Lubricant, Thermal Barriers, Oil Shedding Coatings

4) By Fuel: Gasoline, Diesel, Alternate Fuel

5) By Vehicle: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), High Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Subsegments:

1) By Piston Head: Solid Piston Heads, Hollow Piston Heads, Forged Piston Heads

2) By Piston Ring: Compression Rings, Oil Control Rings, Scraper Rings

3) By Piston Pin: Standard Piston Pins, Full-Floating Piston Pins, Semi-Floating Piston Pins

View the full steel piston market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/steel-piston-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Steel Piston Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Steel Piston market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. Moving forward, North America is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Steel Piston Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Steel Fiber Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/steel-fiber-global-market-report

Sintered Steel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sintered-steel-global-market-report

Weathering Steel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weathering-steel-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.