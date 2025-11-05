Paraformaldehyde Market Set to Witness Robust Expansion with a CAGR of 5.5% | Global Outlook 2025-2030

Paraformaldehyde Market Expansion

The market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for paraformaldehyde in the production of disinfectants, fixatives, fumigants, and fungicides.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, “ Paraformaldehyde Market by Application (Resins, Agrochemicals, Medical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the global paraformaldehyde market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14106 Key Market Drivers and Opportunities:- The market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for paraformaldehyde in the production of disinfectants, fixatives, fumigants, and fungicides. However, potential health hazards associated with paraformaldehyde exposure are likely to hinder market expansion.- On the other hand, increasing use in organic chemical synthesis, printing and photography, fertilizer production, and fluorescent lighting applications presents lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.Segmental Analysis:-By Application- Medical Segment: Expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during 2021–2030, driven by growing adoption of paraformaldehyde as a medical and hygienic disinfectant in the pharmaceutical sector.- Agrochemicals Segment: Accounted for the largest market share in 2020, representing over two-fifths of the global market. The growth is attributed to rising population, increased agricultural output, and the demand for high-quality crop protection products.Regional Insights:- The Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America, held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global market, primarily due to strong paraformaldehyde production capabilities in China.- Meanwhile, the LAMEA region is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, fueled by expanding production of laminates, pentaerythritol, MDI, and wood panels.Leading Market Players:- Alpha Chemika- Merck- Caldic- Celanese- Alfa Aesar- Yinhe Chemical- Ekta International- Ercros- Chemanol- Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co., Ltd.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paraformaldehyde-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.