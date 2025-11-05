DevSecOps as a Service Empowers IBN Technologies to Deliver Secure, Agile Software Solutions

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

IBN Technologies strengthens enterprise innovation and security with integrated, automation-driven DevSecOps as a Service.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the digital landscape evolves at unprecedented speed, organizations are under immense pressure to deliver software faster than ever. Yet, this acceleration often exposes them to heightened cybersecurity risks. DevSecOps as a Service is reshaping modern software delivery by integrating security directly into each phase of development. From initial planning and coding through testing and deployment, it promotes a proactive, “secure by design” philosophy that minimizes vulnerabilities, prevents data breaches, and preserves brand integrity.IBN Tech is at the cutting edge of this evolution, utilizing DevSecOps as a Service to balance innovation with security. Through a seamless alignment of development, security, and operations, the company delivers agile and resilient digital solutions. This approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also reinforces IBN Tech’s dedication to offering trustworthy, scalable, and compliant services that meet the needs of an increasingly complex technological ecosystem.Build secure, scalable, and agile software with DevSecOps as a ServiceSchedule a Free Consultation:Urgent Security Barriers Facing Modern Software DevelopmentThe evolving pace of digital transformation exposes development teams to mounting security risks that traditional solutions cannot mitigate:• Fragmented tool ecosystems causing blind spots and workflow inefficiencies• Compliance audits dependent on manual processes increasing delivery timelines• Developer resistance to restrictive security validations perceived as obstacles• Severe talent shortages in DevSecOps expertise hindering implementation speed• Complex integration of IaC and SAST capabilities within automated CI/CD environmentsComprehensive DevSecOps Solutions Delivered by IBN TechIBN Tech provides an end-to-end DevSecOps as a Service framework that integrates security directly into every development stage, ensuring agility, visibility, and compliance:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Executes a full maturity review to assess existing tools, pipelines, and cultural alignment, delivering a clear roadmap for both short-term and strategic transformation.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Embeds SAST, SCA, and DAST solutions such as SonarQube, Fortify, and Snyk into CI/CD pipelines to automate detection, remediation, and regulatory compliance.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Implements “policy as code” to protect AWS and Azure cloud operations from misconfigurations while maintaining secure-by-default environments.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Builds development team capability through standardized secure coding frameworks, continuous learning, and vulnerability feedback loops.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automates reporting workflows and evidence generation to comply with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and related data security standards.Client Success: Secure Development, Faster DeliveryOrganizations leveraging DevSecOps as a Service are now able to release software faster while embedding advanced security into every development stage.• A major financial institution achieved remarkable results by incorporating automated scanning, continuous threat monitoring, and compliance audits within its CI/CD pipeline architecture.• This implementation reduced critical vulnerabilities by 40%, improved release velocity by 30%, and empowered developers to innovate freely under a secure, well-governed framework.Building Resilient, Secure Digital FuturesEnterprises embracing DevSecOps as a Service are achieving remarkable outcomes in agility, collaboration, and risk mitigation. A prominent financial services provider overhauled its software lifecycle by incorporating automated vulnerability checks, live security monitoring, and compliance controls directly within CI/CD workflows. This shift fostered unified teamwork between developers and security professionals, resulting in faster delivery cycles, greater audit readiness, and sustained trust in each deployment.With businesses moving rapidly toward digital maturity, integrated security practices have become the cornerstone of reliable innovation. MRFR forecasts that the DevSecOps market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, will soar to $23.5 billion by 2032 reflecting its growing global significance. Responding to this transformation, IBN Tech’s DevSecOps as a Service continues to champion automation-led security, streamlined governance, and iterative enhancement. By uniting innovation with compliance, IBN Tech equips enterprises to deliver secure, adaptable, and enduring digital platforms.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.