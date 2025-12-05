Los Angeles Housing Market Recalibrates: Prices Dip 2% to $1.03M as Transaction Volume Surges 10%

Nation's second-largest metro achieves pricing reset while maintaining full asking prices and robust buyer activity.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles has accomplished what many markets struggle to achieve: a modest price correction without triggering market paralysis. The median home value declined 1.9% to $1.03 million, yet transaction volume surged 10.2% to reach 1,797 homes sold, demonstrating that strategic pricing adjustments can unlock demand rather than suppress it. This recalibration positions LA as a market where buyers and sellers are successfully finding common ground.Perhaps most telling, homes continue selling at exactly 100% of list price on average, indicating sellers who price realistically are meeting buyer expectations without leaving money on the table. This precision suggests the market has evolved beyond the guessing games that characterized pandemic-era pricing, with both parties now operating with clearer information about actual market values versus aspirational listing prices that no longer align with buyer capacity.The inventory expansion tells the supply story. Available homes increased 41% year over year, providing substantially more options than the constrained selection that defined recent years. Properties now take 46 days to sell, six days longer than last year, giving buyers breathing room to evaluate neighborhoods, conduct inspections, and assess commute patterns before committing to seven-figure purchases in one of America's most expensive housing markets.Greater LA encompasses vast geographic and economic diversity spanning everything from ultra-luxury coastal enclaves to accessible inland communities. Elite neighborhoods like Bel Air, where buyers browse Bel Air homes for sale , that command eight figures! These home prices represent an extreme of the real estate market spectrum. The Los Angeles housing market serves diverse buyer segments across all price points.Buyers seeking affordability often explore outlying desert communities like Victorville, where Victorville houses for sale offer entry points at fractions of coastal pricing. This extreme price stratification illustrates how the LA metro operates as multiple distinct markets rather than a single unified entity, with location determining whether buyers need six figures or seven to enter homeownership.The 10% transaction surge indicates pent-up demand converting into completed sales as inventory constraints ease. Buyers who spent months or years waiting for opportunities are finding properties that meet their criteria, while sellers willing to acknowledge current pricing realities are successfully closing transactions. This dynamic benefits both parties compared to stagnant markets where neither buying nor selling activity occurs.Employment strength in entertainment, technology, and professional services continues supporting housing demand despite affordability challenges. Los Angeles remains a destination where career opportunities justify premium housing costs, sustaining buyer interest even as prices approach psychological thresholds. The slight correction improves accessibility without fundamentally altering LA's position among America's most expensive metros.About HouzeoHouzeo is America's best home buying and selling website that makes buying and selling homes easy, transparent, and affordable. The platform provides access to over 1.5 million property listings with comprehensive property data, advanced house search tools, ability to book tours and make offers instantly without requiring a real estate agent. Additionally, home buyers can also save their searches, mark their favorite homes and share them with their loved ones seamlessly, view price history data of any house, explore different types of houses, and more. Home sellers can get list their homes listed, accept or reject home showing requests, counter offers, set milestones, and even manage closing dates. All users also get real-time alerts and notifications via the Houzeo mobile app so that they can stay ahead of the game, no matter where they are. Whether buying or selling, Houzeo's technology-driven approach eliminates unnecessary operational challenges while providing the support users need for a successful real estate experience.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

