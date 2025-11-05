DevSecOps as a Service Fuels IBN Technologies Growth in Secure Digital Transformation

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

IBN Technologies accelerates secure digital transformation with DevSecOps as a Service, uniting agility and security.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, the demand for rapid software delivery continues to grow but so do the associated security risks. DevSecOps as a Service is transforming how organizations build and deploy software by integrating security into every phase of the development lifecycle. From planning and coding to testing and deployment, this proactive approach ensures applications are secure by design rather than treated as an afterthought, reducing vulnerabilities and protecting brand reputation.Leading this transformation, IBN Tech is leveraging DevSecOps as a Service to accelerate innovation while maintaining uncompromising security. By uniting development, security, and operations within a cohesive framework, IBN Tech delivers agility and reliability across its software solutions. This initiative not only strengthens the company’s technological foundation but also underscores its dedication to providing secure, scalable, and trusted services in an increasingly dynamic digital world.Empower your software delivery with integrated DevSecOps as a Service securitySchedule a Free Consultation:Industry Challenges Requiring Immediate Strategic ActionToday’s software development landscape faces escalating security complexities that outdated methods can no longer address effectively:• Disconnected security tools leading to fragmented visibility and operational silos• Manual compliance processes slowing releases and increasing audit exposure• Developer resistance toward restrictive security gates viewed as development bottlenecks• Persistent shortage of skilled DevSecOps professionals leaving teams underpowered• Difficulty integrating IaC scanning and SAST tools into existing CI/CD workflowsKey Services Offered by the IBN Tech DevSecOps PlatformIBN Tech delivers a comprehensive range of DevSecOps as a Service offerings that embed security seamlessly within every phase of software development, effectively overcoming recurring industry challenges:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: A detailed maturity evaluation identifies gaps across tools, workflows, and culture, producing a data-driven roadmap for both immediate optimization and sustainable advancement.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Security solutions such as SAST, SCA, and DAST (SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk) are built into CI/CD pipelines, enabling automated scanning and consistent compliance enforcement.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Cloud infrastructures in AWS and Azure are fortified through “policy as code,” preventing misconfigurations and ensuring adherence to secure operational standards.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Development teams are guided through structured secure coding standards, focused training sessions, and vulnerability management workflows to enhance proactive remediation.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automated data collection simplifies compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and similar frameworks, streamlining audits and minimizing reporting workloads.Client Success: Secure Development, Faster DeliveryThrough DevSecOps as a Service, enterprises are achieving both accelerated software delivery and enhanced security integration throughout the development lifecycle.• A prominent financial services organization redefined its delivery process by embedding automated security testing, real-time monitoring, and compliance validation directly into its CI/CD framework.• This transformation resulted in a 40% reduction of critical vulnerabilities during initial development phases, a 30% faster release cycle, and empowered teams to drive innovation confidently within a secure environment.Future Outlook: Driving Resilient and Secure InnovationOrganizations adopting DevSecOps as a Service are realizing significant improvements in delivery agility and integrated security. A leading financial services enterprise successfully restructured its development processes by embedding automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance validation directly into its CI/CD pipelines. This approach fostered seamless collaboration between development and security teams, ensuring faster releases, stronger compliance alignment, and enhanced confidence across every deployment.As companies accelerate their digital strategies, comprehensive security integration has become vital for achieving secure, compliant, and agile software delivery. According to MRFR, the global DevSecOps as a Service market—valued at $6.59 billion in 2022—is projected to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, reflecting the rapid industry-wide shift toward embedded security and automation. In this evolving landscape, IBN Tech’s DevSecOps as a Service continues to lead with a forward-looking approach that unites automation, governance, and continuous enhancement. The company’s commitment to proactive security and innovation positions it as a trusted partner enabling enterprises to build resilient, scalable, and future-ready digital ecosystems.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.