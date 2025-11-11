Houzeo Helps Idaho Buyers Make Informed Decisions with New 'Price History' Tool for Tracking Home Prices

This feature provides buyers with complete pricing history, offering an insight into trends to help them make informed decisions.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, has announced the launch of its latest innovation — the “Price History” feature. Integrated directly into every Property Details Page (PDP), the feature allows users to view historical pricing data of any listed home, offering an insight into past trends, price fluctuations, and listing adjustments.Houzeo’s Price History tool highlights how property values have changed across Idaho. Coeur d’Alene homes for sale have seen a slight decline in the median home price, reaching around $540,000, down approximately 0.9% year‑over‑year. This modest cooling reflects a period of inventory build‑up and buyer caution in a market that previously escalated rapidly. By offering a detailed breakdown of price trends across neighborhoods, Houzeo allows buyers to evaluate a home’s true value. This transparency ensures that users can make smarter, data‑backed decisions about their investments.For houses for sale in Idaho Falls , the pricing history shows a slight decline, with the median price reaching $350,000, down about 6.7% year‑over‑year. This makes Idaho Falls one of the more affordable markets in Idaho, though the drop signals potential headwinds around affordability and demand in that region. Buyers can now analyze these price trends on Houzeo’s platform and mobile app to make well‑informed decisions.Similarly, houses for sale in Pocatello have shown stable price growth, with a median sale price around $335,000, up roughly 0.03% year‑over‑year. With the Price History feature, potential buyers can see how these fluctuations align with Pocatello’s steady real estate market—where modest growth and relative affordability create opportunity windows—empowering them to act swiftly when a property price aligns with their budget.The Price History feature marks another major step in Houzeo’s evolution as a data‑driven real estate platform, providing buyers and sellers with the kind of transparency that has long been missing in the U.S. housing market. By consolidating historical listing prices, sold prices, and relist data from verified MLS sources, Houzeo empowers users to make more informed and confident real estate decisions.With access to over 1.5 million listings nationwide, Houzeo is quickly becoming a top choice for homebuyers. The website and mobile app not only simplify the search process but also allow house hunters to save favorites, schedule showings, save their searches, contact listing agents, and submit offers—all seamlessly integrated. Whether it’s booking a home tour or making an offer, Houzeo is redefining the way people navigate the homebuying experience.

