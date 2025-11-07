Houzeo Launches ‘Price History’ Feature to Bring Transparency to Arizona’s Housing Market

By displaying a property’s complete price history, the tool helps buyers analyze value shifts and make smarter investment decisions across Arizona.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, has announced the launch of its latest innovation — the "Price History" feature. Integrated directly into every Property Details Page (PDP), the feature allows users to view historical pricing data of any listed home, offering an insight into past trends, price fluctuations, and listing adjustments.The Price History feature enhances homes across a broader range of regions across Arizona. Phoenix homes for sale have seen an upward trend in prices, with the median home price reaching around $460,000, up 2.3% compared to last year. This increase in demand is driven by Phoenix's position as one of the nation's top relocation destinations. It attracts homebuyers from Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles seeking more affordable housing options and robust job opportunities. By offering a detailed breakdown of price trends across neighborhoods, Houzeo allows buyers to evaluate a home's true value. This transparency ensures that users can make smarter, data-backed decisions about their investments in the Phoenix.For Scottsdale homes for sale , the pricing history shows a slight decline in the median price, which recently reached $848,000, down 5.0% compared to last year. This makes Scottsdale one of the more premium yet stabilizing markets in Arizona. The city maintains a 4.5-month supply of homes, reflecting a balanced market where neither buyers nor sellers dominate. Buyers can now analyze these price trends on Houzeo's platform and mobile app to make well-informed decisions about entering this luxury market segment.Similarly, houses for sale in Surprise have shown stable price movement with modest adjustments, with a median sale price around $420,000, down 3.4% since last year. With the Price History feature, potential buyers can see how these fluctuations align with Surprise's steady real estate market as one of Arizona's fastest-growing suburbs. The city offers more affordable options compared to nearby Phoenix and Scottsdale, empowering buyers to act swiftly when a property price aligns with their budget.The Price History feature marks another major step in Houzeo's evolution as a data-driven real estate platform, providing buyers and sellers with the kind of transparency that has long been missing in the U.S. housing market. By consolidating historical listing prices, sold prices, and relist data from verified MLS sources, Houzeo empowers users to make more informed and confident real estate decisions.With access to over 1.5 million listings nationwide, Houzeo is quickly becoming a top choice for homebuyers. The website and mobile app not only simplify the search process but also allow house hunters to save favorites, schedule showings, save their searches, contact listing agents, and submit offers—all seamlessly integrated. Whether it's booking a home tour or making an offer, Houzeo is redefining the way people navigate the homebuying experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.