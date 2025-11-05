Power Star Entertainment’s THINK TANK Unveils 'Office Genie': A Family Comedy Where Glam Meets Genie Mayhem

When a high-powered Beverly Hills CEO accidentally unleashes a genie with a flair for chaos, business becomes a wishful whirlwind of comedy, magic, and mayhem. “Office Genie” — where work meets wishful thinking. Power Star Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK proudly unveils Office Genie , its newest television comedy series treatment that sparkles with glamour, heart, and hilarity. This dazzling new project reimagines the classic genie-in-a-bottle tale for the modern workplace, where ambition, beauty, and magic collide in a whirlwind of laughter and lessons.At the center of Office Genie is Jeanie St. James, the rhinestone-crowned powerhouse behind Glamazon Glow Cosmetics. Her life is perfectly curated—until she accidentally releases Altune, a centuries-old genie with a flair for show tunes and a talent for turning every wish into chaos. What follows is a high-energy blend of business satire, musical mischief, and heartfelt humor as Jeanie struggles to keep her empire and her sanity intact.Glamour Meets Genie MadnessSet against the glittering world of Beverly Hills, Office Genie fuses slapstick comedy, music, and workplace satire with a twist of magical mischief. Think Lucille Ball meets Robin Williams—high-energy comedy with a Beverly Hills edge. As Altune’s spells go hilariously off-script, Jeanie gains the unexpected ability to read minds, uncovering her employees’ quirkiest thoughts and sparking a nonstop carousel of comic misunderstandings and heartfelt revelations.Pilot Mayhem: Wishes Gone WildThe comedy TV series treatment for the pilot episode kicks off with a bang: Jeanie’s crucial investor meeting erupts into a frenzy of glitter when Altune casts a spell causing Glamazon’s Cosmetics to “sell themselves.” Lipsticks take flight, foundation applies itself, and a viral social media fiasco sets the tone for a series bursting with energy. The following episodes feature enchanted karaoke nights, talking contracts, salsa-dancing interns, and global adventures, all skillfully blending slapstick humor with meaningful themes of teamwork, authenticity, and celebrating imperfection.A Universal Comedy with HeartWith its sharp writing, vibrant ensemble cast, and cross-generational humor, Office Genie appeals to audiences of all ages. Parents will laugh at the clever corporate satire, while younger viewers delight in the music, color, and whimsical transformations. Beyond the spectacle lies a universal message about creativity, diversity, and finding magic in life’s messiest moments.A Global Invitation to CollaboratePower Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK invites studios, networks, and streaming platforms to partner in developing and producing Office Genie, as well as the THINK TANK’s broader portfolio of original film and television series. As one of the most forward-thinking creative incubators in entertainment, the THINK TANK is actively seeking visionary partners to expand its diverse slate of projects spanning comedy, drama, animation, and family entertainment, bringing them to audiences across every medium—from screen to print and beyond.Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK leads the charge in global entertainment innovation, fusing visionary ideas with strategic expertise to craft the narratives of the future. Based in Los Angeles, the THINK TANK operates as a cutting-edge creative studio and a powerhouse for literary development, generating groundbreaking concepts for film, television, publishing, and music. In addition, it provides expert consulting services in screenwriting, public relations, advanced digital strategies, and web solutions—elevating brand visibility and setting new industry standards with every endeavor.Renowned for its creative brilliance and international reach, the THINK TANK unites accomplished writers, producers, and innovators who craft narratives that transcend genres and borders. From cinematic epics to family comedies, from children’s literature to cross-platform original properties, Power Star Entertainment develops content that educates, entertains, and inspires.By bridging imagination and innovation, the THINK TANK creates opportunities for studios and literary agents to participate in projects designed for both critical acclaim and commercial success.FOR MEDIA, PARTNERSHIP, OR GENERAL INQUIRIES:Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANKPhone: (877) 836-2556Website: www.PowerStarEntertainment.com

