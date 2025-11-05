Envu Opens New Innovation Hub in Germany, Advancing Global Leadership in Environmental Science Solutions

The Envu team celebrated the opening of the new Innovation Hub in Langenfeld, Germany with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 29, joined by the 65 employees now working in the state-of-the-art facility.

Langenfeld site unites biological testing, formulation and pilot plant operations to accelerate next-generation environmental science innovation.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envu, a global environmental science company providing forward-thinking innovations that protect and enhance the health of environments around the world, today announced the official opening of its new Innovation Hub in Langenfeld, Germany.The Envu Innovation Hub at Langenfeld was purpose-built to accelerate the development of next-generation environmental science solutions. The 2,800-square-meter (30,000-square-foot) space includes state-of-the-art laboratories and transparent open workspaces designed to foster cross-functional collaboration.The $20 million USD facility unites key Envu innovation functions in one location — including solutions development, formulation technology, pilot plant production, insect rearing and bioassay capabilities, as well as sample logistics — a strategic design that enables more streamlined and efficient testing, formulation and product scaling.“By integrating R&D functions like biological testing, formulation development and scale-up capabilities within one site, this new hub will bolster our 360° Innovation model,” said Bernard Jacqmin, Head of Global Innovation at Envu. “It gives our teams a modern space to do their best work and will enable them to more efficiently develop outcome-driven solutions to tackle our customers’ biggest challenges.”The Langenfeld site will serve as the Envu Center of Excellence for Professional Pest Management and the primary global hub for solutions development in Mosquito Management — two environmental science market segments where rapid product development, regulatory readiness and unwavering reliability are essential to being a trusted partner for customers.Approximately 65 Envu employees are now based at the new location, situated less than 10 kilometers from their previous workplace on the Bayer campus in Monheim. Envu, formerly Bayer's Environmental Science Professional business, continued to operate there following its separation from Bayer in 2022. While the physical move to Langenfeld was short, it represents a major step forward for Envu as a fully independent company.“We are excited to reach this milestone and start working from a facility specifically designed for our unique needs as a focused leader in environmental science innovation,” said Gilles Galliou, CEO. “This investment reinforces our commitment and capabilities to deliver solutions that help our customers protect the spaces society and nature share, today and well into the future."The Envu Innovation Hub at Langenfeld is now the largest integrated research and development center within the Envu global network, which includes three other innovation hubs in the United States, Brazil and Singapore. Together, these locations form a coordinated ecosystem focused on advancing solutions that protect public health, preserve biodiversity, manage vegetation responsibly and advance resilient environments around the world.Learn more about innovation at Envu: www.envu.com/solutions/innovation ---About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 250 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs more than 1,000 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com Contact for media inquiries:Jennifer PooreE-mail: jennifer.poore@envu.comKate HayesE-mail: khayes@hlkagency.comFind more information at www.envu.com Follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/envu Forward-Looking StatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

