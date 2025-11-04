32-Second Facebook Video Created by Gulf Coast Ad Experts Helps Builder Secure $350K Contract

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 32-second Facebook video created under the direction of Gulf Coast Ad Experts has helped local builder CJ Carr, founder of Investment Property Builders and DuCar Construction, close a $350,000 property development contract within a single week of posting. The short, unpolished video, which showed Carr walking through a newly completed duplex and explaining project costs in simple, straightforward language, attracted a qualified lead within 24 hours and led to a signed contract by week’s end.At its core, the result demonstrates how clear, authentic communication can drive measurable business outcomes for builders and contractors, without large production budgets or viral campaigns. “This success is exactly why we focus on helping local businesses share their expertise on camera,” says Chad Tabary, founder of Gulf Coast Ad Experts. “When audiences see honesty and clarity, they respond. You don’t need flashy ads; you need trust.”According to Tabary, the video was part of a broader content strategy designed by Gulf Coast Ad Experts to help Carr reach potential clients through practical, educational storytelling. By prioritizing transparency and relatability over traditional advertising polish, the approach positioned Carr as both credible and approachable in a competitive market.“It’s really shifting my thinking about what’s possible,” Carr states. “You just have to step outside your comfort zone and start sharing what sets you apart.” Following the success of the video, Carr plans to expand this method across 10 to 20 new projects in 2026, continuing to use Gulf Coast Ad Experts’ content framework to attract qualified leads.Chad Tabary, who founded Gulf Coast Ad Experts in 2024 after more than a decade leading sales and marketing operations for multimillion-dollar companies, has made it his mission to help small and mid-sized service businesses achieve similar results. “CJ’s outcome proves that the most effective marketing often starts with the simplest message,” Tabary adds. “Authenticity connects faster than any ad spend can.”Carr’s experience is part of a growing trend across the Gulf Coast, where business owners are using short-form video to build trust and convert viewers into customers. The success of this 32-second clip stands as proof that in the modern marketplace, consistency and authenticity often outperform high production value.For more information, please visit www.gulfcoastadexperts.com About Gulf Coast Ad ExpertsFounded in 2024 by Chad Tabary, Gulf Coast Ad Experts helps Gulf Coast businesses in the $1M–$6M range grow through targeted video content and paid advertising . Drawing on Tabary’s background as a prior military professional and senior marketing operations leader for organizations between $40M and $700M, the agency focuses on helping contractors, builders, and service businesses generate leads and revenue efficiently. Based in Covington, Louisiana, Gulf Coast Ad Experts equips local business owners with the tools to compete at an enterprise level within their 100-mile radius.

