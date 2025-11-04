Mark Clayton Receives Freedom of the City of London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Clayton from Hexham, England, Chief Financial Officer of C2W Group and Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce South China, has received the Freedom of the City of London, one of the City’s oldest and most distinguished honours.Mark was nominated by Sir Charles Bowman, former Lord Mayor of London, and Sheriff Keith Bottomley CC, and attended his ceremony at the Chamberlain’s Court in Guildhall alongside family and close friends.Following the ceremony, Mark joined Sheriff Bottomley and Sir Charles Bowman for the Judge’s Luncheon at the Old Bailey, with Sir Charles serving as Alderman on Duty, in a fitting celebration of London’s civic life, heritage, and community.One of the City of London’s most ancient traditions, the Freedom is believed to have begun in 1237 and historically enabled recipients to conduct trade within the Square Mile. Today, it is a ceremonial honour recognising individuals who demonstrate integrity, service, and contribution to civic and commercial life.Over the past two decades, Mark has been at the forefront of UK–China business collaboration, entrepreneurship advocacy, and social impact leadership. As CFO of C2W Group, a British-owned manufacturing and supply chain solutions company, he has helped hundreds of SMEs and entrepreneurs bring innovative products to global markets through transparent and ethical production networks in Asia.Mark strongly believes in social purpose, giving back to others, and in his role as Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce South China, he leads efforts to strengthen trade, investment, and cultural ties between the United Kingdom and Greater China, supporting businesses through advocacy, connections, events, and community engagement.A passionate believer in business as a force for good, Mark co-founded and Chairs the Come Together Community (CTC) in 2011, a South China-based social enterprise that has since raised over USD 450,000 for underprivileged children. He was recognised by both the UN and the Sino-Phil Peace Foundation in 2019 and knighted as a Knight Officer of the Order of the Knights of Rizal in 2025 in recognition of his social leadership and contributions to community development.Sir Charles Bowman, former Lord Mayor of London, said:“I am delighted to have been able to act as sponsor to Mark as he received his Freedom of the City of London last week. The Freedom dates back to the 12th century when it was a requirement for those who wished to carry out business in the City of London. Today it is more a ceremonial honour, a tribute and symbol of connection. Congratulations Mark!”Speaking after his Freedom ceremony, Mark Clayton said:“Of all the honours I’ve been fortunate to receive in recent years, this one perhaps means the most, because it’s in the country I love, in the greatest city in the world, and because I was able to share the moment with my dad.“The Freedom of the City is not just a historic tradition, it’s a reminder of the values that make London extraordinary: enterprise, integrity, and community. It symbolises a responsibility to help others succeed, to give back, and to strengthen the connections that make this city thrive.”Recent high-profile recipients of the Freedom of the City include Rachel Riley, Sir Chris and Lady Hoy, Cate Blanchett, Oti Mabuse, Robert Elms, and Michael Watson.________________________________________About C2W GroupFounded in 2005, China 2 West (C2W) Group is a British-owned manufacturing and supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Zhuhai, China. The Group — which includes Shield Works Precision Manufacturing and India 2 West — helps companies of all sizes bring high-quality products to market through trusted, transparent, and ethically managed supply chains across Asia.About the British Chamber of Commerce South China (BritCham SC)BritCham South China is a non-profit, membership-driven organisation supporting British business interests and fostering trade and investment between the UK and South China. Through advocacy, networking, and events, BritCham SC promotes collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth among international and local business communities.About Come Together Community (CTC)Founded by Mark Clayton in 2011, Come Together Community (CTC) is a Zhuhai-based social enterprise that has raised more than USD 450,000 for underprivileged children in the region. CTC operates with full transparency and a belief in business as a force for good, uniting companies and individuals in support of social responsibility and local community impact.About the City of London Corporation:The City of London Corporation is the governing body of the Square Mile dedicated to a vibrant and thriving City, supporting a diverse and sustainable London within a globally successful UK

