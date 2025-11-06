Integrating Immigrants into Society: New Global Insights on Belonging, Identity, and Policy

Çiğdem Penn, Founder of XSIGHTS

Lessons Learned from Türkiye — Xsights’ Landmark Study on the Syrian Refugee Experience Offers Guidance for a World in Migration Transition

The United States and other nations facing migration challenges can draw on these insights to design policies that balance compassion, security, and social cohesion” — Çiğdem Penn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent research company XSIGHTS has announced an international webinar exploring findings from its new landmark study, “Syrians in Türkiye and the New Political Era: Perceptions, Attitudes, and Expectations.” The event aims to translate Türkiye’s experience—hosting the world’s largest refugee population—into lessons for governments, researchers, and policymakers seeking to foster more effective immigrant integration worldwide.With the U.S. grappling with record migration flows at its southern border, policymakers and communities face urgent questions about integration, citizenship, and long-term settlement. The Syrian refugee experience in Türkiye, the world’s largest host country for migrants provides valuable insights into how large populations adapt, integrate, and navigate decisions about returning home or building permanent lives abroad.Why It Matters — Global Lessons for Integration and Policy:The findings of XSIGHT's study on Syrians in Türkiye offer valuable insights for countries like the United States, where immigration, integration, and belonging continue to shape national debate. Türkiye’s experience as the world’s largest refugee-hosting nation highlights both the opportunities and complexities of large-scale integration.Language and Safety as Cornerstones: 93% of Syrians reported some level of Turkish language proficiency, and 79% said they feel safe in Türkiye — underscoring the universal importance of security and communication in successful integration.Return vs. Settlement: 44% of Syrians expressed a wish to return home if conditions improve, while 33% plan to remain — reflecting the same push-and-pull dynamics seen in migrant communities in the U.S. and Europe.Pathways to Citizenship: 68% wish to acquire Turkish citizenship, a reminder that legal permanence and belonging are critical drivers of social cohesion.Public Services and Equity: Access to healthcare (84%) and education (68%) is high, but 28% reported discrimination — a call to ensure that inclusion is not only about access but also dignity.The Youth Factor: Younger refugees (ages 18–24) reported weaker social cohesion, mirroring the challenges faced by immigrant youth navigating identity and opportunity in host countries.“The Syrian refugee story in Türkiye isn’t just a regional issue, it’s a global mirror,” said Çiğdem Penn, Founder at Xsights. “As the U.S. and other nations navigate historic migration pressures, the lessons from Türkiye’s experience, both its successes and shortcomings can inform more humane, effective, and forward-looking immigration policies. The United States and other nations facing migration challenges can draw on these insights to design policies that balance compassion, security, and social cohesion.”Webinar Details:Date: November 26th, 2025Speakers: Çiğdem Penn and guest experts on migration, policy, and integrationRegistration Link: When Does Being a Refugee End? Belonging, Identity, and Political Shifts in a Changing World - XSIGHTS GLOBALAbout XSIGHTS:XSIGHTS is an independent research and consultancy company, specializing in social research, public policy, and data-driven insights. By combining rigorous fieldwork with strategic analysis, Xsights delivers actionable knowledge to support decision-makers in government, business, and civil society.For business inquiries,cooperation,partnerships, research studies, and inquiries, data analysis, please email us at info@xsights.co.uk

