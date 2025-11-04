Dr. Pavel Pugh, Director of the Nursing Program at SABER College, Appointed to NLN CNEA Board of Commissioners

Dr. Pavel S. Pugh, Director of the Nursing Program at SABER College, has been appointed to the NLN CNEA Board of Commissioners as the Nurse Educator Commissioner for the 2026–2028 term. SABER College congratulates Dr. Pavel Pugh, on his appointment to the NLN CNEA Board of Commissioners as the Nurse Educator Commissioner for the 2026–2028 term.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SABER College proudly announces that Dr. Pavel S. Pugh, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-C, FNP-C, CNE, FEP, Director of the Nursing Program, has been appointed to the Board of Commissioners of the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA). Dr. Pugh will serve in the Nurse Educator Position for the 2026–2028 term, representing nursing faculty and academic leaders across the United States in shaping the future of nursing education.

This appointment places Dr. Pugh among a select group of national commissioners responsible for guiding one of the country’s foremost accrediting bodies for nursing education. The NLN CNEA Board of Commissioners upholds the highest standards of academic quality and institutional integrity for nursing programs—from practical nursing through graduate education—ensuring that accredited institutions prepare competent, compassionate professionals who meet the evolving healthcare needs of society.

Through this role, Dr. Pugh will help influence decisions on program quality, ethical practices and evidence-based innovation within the field. His contributions will inform how nursing schools across the nation measure student learning outcomes, integrate new technologies, and prepare graduates for the realities of patient-centered care.

“Dr. Pugh’s appointment to the NLN CNEA Board is a moment of profound pride for our entire institution,” said Josefina Bonet, Chief Executive Officer of SABER College. “It affirms the caliber of our faculty and their leadership beyond the classroom. His participation at the national level will enrich our own academic culture, bringing first-hand insight into the accreditation process that directly benefits our students and faculty.”

A dual-certified Family and Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Pugh also holds national credentials as a Certified Nurse Educator (CNE) and Fellow in Educational Practice (FEP). Over his distinguished career, he has combined clinical excellence with an enduring commitment to teaching and mentorship. Since joining SABER College, Dr. Pugh has led the modernization of the Registered Nurse (RN) Associate in Science Degree Program, strengthening its curriculum, simulation labs, and clinical partnerships while maintaining full compliance with accreditation standards.

Under his leadership, SABER College’s Nursing Program has emphasized academic rigor, cultural competence, and community impact, preparing graduates who are not only technically skilled but also empathetic professionals ready to serve Miami’s diverse population. His appointment amplifies this mission on a national stage, assuring SABER’s students that their program is represented by one of the thought leaders shaping the profession’s educational future.

“I am deeply honored to have been appointed to the NLN CNEA Board of Commissioners,” said Dr. Pavel Pugh, Director of the Nursing Program at SABER College and the newly appointed Nurse Educator Commissioner for the 2026–2028 term. “This opportunity enables me to help shape and uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity in nursing education nationwide. I am grateful for the chance to serve at this level and to proudly represent SABER College within such a respected organization.”

The National League for Nursing (NLN)—founded in 1893 and headquartered in Washington, D.C.—is the oldest and most respected organization for nurse educators and leaders in the United States. Its Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (CNEA) serves as a vital pillar in the profession, promoting excellence through peer-reviewed standards, transparent evaluation, and continuous improvement. The CNEA Board of Commissioners provides strategic oversight, establishes accreditation policies, and ensures fairness and consistency in the assessment of nursing programs nationwide.

Dr. Pugh’s appointment not only honors his individual achievements but also reinforces SABER College’s growing influence within the national academic community. For students, it represents tangible value: their program’s director now contributes directly to the same body that defines quality in nursing education nationwide.

“This recognition demonstrates that SABER College faculty are not only educators but contributors to the advancement of nursing education,” Bonet added. “It reinforces our core belief that quality education transforms lives and communities. Dr. Pugh’s voice at the CNEA table ensures that our students’ needs and experiences—especially those of diverse, multilingual, and immigrant learners, are represented in the national conversation.”

Through faculty achievements such as this, SABER College continues to strengthen its mission of developing competent, compassionate healthcare professionals equipped to meet the demands of today’s workforce. The institution remains committed to aligning its programs with nationally recognized standards, providing students with both academic excellence and practical pathways to licensure and employment.

About SABER College

Founded in 1992 and based in Miami, Florida, SABER College is an accredited higher education institution dedicated to preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals. The College offers Associate Degree programs in Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, and Medical Assisting, as well as an Online ESOL Program designed to help students achieve English proficiency for academic and professional success. Guided by a mission of excellence, inclusion, and service, SABER College equips graduates with the knowledge, skills, and ethical foundation to pursue meaningful healthcare careers that enhance individual lives and strengthen community well-being.

