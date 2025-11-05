Alter Eco Launches New Organic Chocolate Truffles Advent Calendar for the 2025 Holiday Season

Available Exclusively at Whole Foods Market and AlterEcoFoods.com

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alter Eco, a certified organic and fair-trade chocolate company known for prioritizing sustainable sourcing and regenerative agriculture, has introduced its new Advent Calendar for the 2025 holiday season. The limited-edition calendar is available exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and online at AlterEcoFoods.com.Each calendar includes 24 individually wrapped chocolate truffles in four core flavors: Sea Salt, Salted Caramel, Classic Dark and Silk Velvet. The assortment was developed to offer a daily moment of enjoyment throughout December, reflecting Alter Eco’s focus on mindful indulgence.In line with the company’s environmental mission, the Advent Calendar features a 100 percent recyclable paper box and plant-based wrappers designed for backyard composting. The packaging model aligns with the brand’s ongoing efforts to reduce waste and support more circular product lifecycles.“Consumers are increasingly seeking seasonal products that offer both high quality and a responsible approach to sourcing and packaging,” said Keith Bearden, CEO of Alter Eco. “This Advent Calendar is an opportunity to celebrate daily moments, while staying connected to values that matter, from sustainability to better ingredients.”Alter Eco continues to work directly with small-scale farming communities, supporting programs that promote soil health, biodiversity, and long-term economic stability in cocoa-growing regions.The Advent Calendar is available now , while supplies last.About Alter EcoAlter Eco is an organic, fair-trade food company committed to ethical sourcing and climate-positive business practices. Through regenerative agriculture initiatives and environmentally conscious packaging, the brand aims to help drive a more sustainable chocolate industry. Alter Eco products are available online and at major natural and conventional retailers nationwide.To learn more about Alter Eco, visit www.alterecofoods.com or follow @altereco_foods on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Alter Eco and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

