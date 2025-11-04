MUSICK PEELER PARTNER DAN WOODS NAMED A TOP LITIGATOR BY BENCHMARK

Dan Woods

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Dan Woods has been has again been highlighted in the 2026 edition of Benchmark Litigation as a “Benchmark Litigation Star.” The publication describes this year’s edition as “our most comprehensive and successful yet.”“We are honored to celebrate Dan’s remarkable achievements,” says firm Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. “His extraordinary litigation skill and commitment to justice exemplify the very best of our firm and the legal profession.”Woods is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished and decorated litigators in the nation. With more than three decades of trial and appellate experience, he has earned recognition from the American Bar Association, California Bar Association, Chambers USA, and the Los Angeles Daily Journal for his exceptional skill, integrity, and results. His courtroom victories span complex commercial disputes, First Amendment and constitutional issues, antitrust claims, and class actions. Among his many high-profile wins, Woods successfully represented the Log Cabin Republicans in the landmark “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” case, which resulted in the historic repeal of the U.S. military’s discriminatory policy toward LGBTQ service members.Woods continues to secure precedent-setting results for clients across industries, including major financial institutions, municipalities, and global companies. His recent victories include a major appellate win for Wells Fargo Bank, a dismissal on constitutional grounds for a prominent religious organization, and a decisive victory before the International Trade Commission defeating patent infringement claims against MacSports, Inc. Woods is frequently sought out by national media and legal publications for his insights, appearing in outlets such as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, and CNN.Beyond his legal practice, he is a committed advocate for social impact, co-founding Uncommon Good in 2000, a nonprofit dedicated to breaking the intergenerational cycle of poverty through transformative programs, and has served on the Board of Directors of Inner City Law Center for over 20 years.

