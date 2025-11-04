Gallup-McKinley County Schools Honor Native American Heritage Month With Focus on Leadership and Culture

This celebration goes beyond recognition — it’s about reaffirming our belief that culture and community are the foundation of every student’s success” — Mike Hyatt, Superintendent of Gallup-McKinley County Schools

GALLUP, NM, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gallup-McKinley County Schools (GMCS) is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with a districtwide focus on leadership, identity, and the power of education to honor tradition while shaping the future.Through a special feature in the November Elevate magazine — also known as the Scholars Issue — GMCS is spotlighting a group of Native American educators and leaders whose work reflects the deep connection between cultural heritage and educational excellence.Among those featured are Olivia Lee, Cora Morris, Dr. Ophelia Sanchez, Sasha Blanco Ramirez, and Doreen Earle — each representing a legacy of service grounded in the Diné principles of K’é (kinship and community) and Hózhó (balance and harmony). Their stories underscore how cultural values are not only preserved but amplified through leadership in education.“This celebration goes beyond recognition — it’s about reaffirming our belief that culture and community are the foundation of every student’s success,” said Mike Hyatt , Superintendent of Gallup-McKinley County Schools. “Our Native educators exemplify how heritage and leadership come together to inspire excellence in our classrooms and beyond.”The celebration aligns with the GMCS Vision for Student Experience, a districtwide commitment to empowering every student to learn, grow, and thrive through meaningful learning experiences. GMCS believes in the limitless potential of every learner, emphasizing high-quality teaching, culturally responsive engagement, and opportunities that prepare students for lifelong success.As part of this month’s initiatives, GMCS is also unveiling its Graduate Profile commercial, showcasing the lifelong skills and attributes every GMCS graduate carries into the world — including purpose, resilience, confidence, and a commitment to community. These qualities, rooted in both education and culture, reflect the district’s dedication to ensuring that every child’s story is seen, celebrated, and valued.“Our graduates are not only academically prepared but grounded in who they are,” Hyatt added. “We are building a generation of leaders who understand that success is measured not only by achievement, but by the impact they make on their communities.”Through storytelling, celebration, and visibility, Gallup-McKinley County Schools reaffirms its commitment to honoring Native heritage while advancing educational equity and excellence across the district.

