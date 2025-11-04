Callers Launches 'One Brain' Platform Helping B2C Brands Turn Every Customer Conversation Into Growth

Callers AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era when most B2C brands treat customer engagement as a cost to minimize, Callers is betting on the opposite: delight is the new growth driver.The company today unveiled its “One Brain” Omni-Channel platform, a first-of-its-kind intelligence layer that unifies Voice AI, SMS, WhatsApp, and Telegram under one centralized brain allowing brands to hold consistent, contextual, and conversion-ready conversations across every customer touchpoint.Over 90 million customer interactions later, Callers’ data is telling a clear story: when customers feel genuinely heard, they convert faster, stay longer, and engage more deeply.“Everyone’s optimizing the wrong metric,” said Nimrod Ron, CEO of Callers. “They’re chasing efficiency when they should be chasing coherence. When you win customers’ hearts, you drive revenue. It’s that simple.”From Voice to Omni-Channel: One Brain, Infinite OutcomesWhat began as a Voice AI platform designed to respond to leads in seconds has evolved into a full-scale Omni-Channel communication engine.Now, the same brain that manages real-time phone calls also powers chat and messaging channels - learning from each interaction to continuously improve performance and consistency.Each AI agent is trained on a brand’s own data, tone, and business goals, creating an experience that feels both personalized and scalable.That unified approach has already driven measurable impact across key areas:Speed: real-time response across every channelConsistency: one brand voice and shared context across touchpointsEfficiency: streamlined operations and reduced agent dependencyGrowth: higher engagement, retention, and reactivation rates“The magic isn’t automation - it’s context,” said Rennen Chacham, Callers’ CTO. “When your AI remembers what’s been said across every channel, customers feel seen, not sold to. That’s what wins their hearts and their loyalty.”The Delight Thesis: A New Growth Equation for B2C BrandsCallers’ leadership calls this concept the “Delight Thesis” a belief that connection, not just automation, is the most under-leveraged driver of growth for modern brands.By linking every touchpoint under one intelligence layer, Callers allows enterprises to measure and scale emotional connection, tying customer sentiment directly to ROI.“For decades, brands thought of calls and chats as cost centers,” added Ron. “We’re showing they’re revenue centers if you connect them through one brain.”About CallersCallers is the leading Voice & Chat Intelligence platform for high-volume B2C brands.Its AI agents respond in seconds, personalize every interaction, and drive measurable business outcomes across sales, support, and retention.Founded in 2019, Callers powers millions of customer conversations daily and is trusted by enterprises in finance, mobility, gaming, and telecom.Learn more at: www.callers.ai

