XRP Healthcare LLC — First Healthcare Payments Platform on the XRPL — Expands Global Reach with Open-Source XRPH Wallet

XRP Healthcare LLC — First Healthcare Payments Platform on the XRP Ledger Expands Global Reach with Open-Source XRPH Wallet

XRP Healthcare LLC — First Healthcare Payments Platform on the XRP Ledger — Expands Global Reach with Open-Source XRPH Wallet

From day one, our goal was to be the first healthcare payments platform on the XRP Ledger — and we delivered.” — Spokesperson for XRP Healthcare LLC

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XRP Healthcare LLC, the Dubai-based pioneer and first pharmaceutical and healthcare payments platform built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), today announced the release of its enhanced XRPH Token website www.xrphtoken.com — advancing its mission to modernize healthcare finance through instant, secure, and zero-fee blockchain payments.Founded in 2022, XRP Healthcare LLC leads the global shift toward digital payments in healthcare. Its flagship XRPH Wallet is a free, open-source , non-custodial payment system that allows pharmacies, clinics, and healthcare providers to send, receive, and settle transactions in XRP, XRPH, and RLUSD within seconds — with no contracts, no intermediaries, and zero transaction fees.The XRPH Wallet enables healthcare organizations to digitize their financial operations securely and efficiently through:* Instant invoice generation for prescriptions, diagnostics, and medical services* 3–5 second settlement times on the XRP Ledger* 3–5 percent cost savings compared to legacy card and bank fees* HIPAA-grade privacy with no patient or user data stored* Free white-label wallet creationHealthcare providers can download the XRPH Wallet free of charge and begin sending or receiving payments immediately through the official site.Following its U.S. Prescription Savings Card launch in March 2023 — accepted at more than 68,000 pharmacies and offering consumers up to 80 percent savings on medications — XRP Healthcare LLC is seeing steady and measurable growth in XRPH Wallet adoption across both America and Africa.In the U.S., independent and franchise pharmacies are already using the XRPH Wallet to generate invoices and settle payments in real time, reducing costs and eliminating processing delays. Across Africa, pharmacies and clinics are beginning to integrate the same XRPL-based infrastructure for local and cross-border transactions, achieving up to 95 percent faster processing times than traditional banking rails.Adoption continues to grow month over month as more healthcare providers embrace the efficiency and financial freedom offered by the XRPH Wallet’s open-source architecture.With its dual focus on America and Africa, XRP Healthcare LLC is establishing a unified, borderless payment standard for the global healthcare sector — delivering transparency, cost reduction, and instant settlement capabilities to providers worldwide.“From day one, our goal was to be the first healthcare payments platform on the XRP Ledger — and we delivered,” said a spokesperson for XRP Healthcare LLC. “Pharmacies and clinics in both the U.S. and Africa are already sending and receiving payments through the XRPH Wallet, and adoption is growing every month.”Founded in Dubai in 2022, XRP Healthcare LLC is the world’s first blockchain-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare payments platform built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The company develops open-source, HIPAA-grade payment solutions for pharmacies, clinics, and healthcare providers worldwide.Its ecosystem includes:* The XRPH Wallet, a non-custodial, zero-fee crypto payment solution* The XRPH Token, powering instant transactions and XRPL integrations* A U.S. Prescription Savings Program spanning 68,000+ pharmacies and delivering up to 80 percent discounts on prescriptionsXRP Healthcare LLC operates independently from its healthcare M&A division, maintaining a dedicated focus on XRPL infrastructure, open-source innovation, and global digital payment adoption.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.