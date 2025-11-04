Nine Attorneys from The Chopin Law Firm Recognized Among New Orleans Magazine’s ‘Top Lawyers’

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chopin Law Firm, LLC is proud to announce that nine of its attorneys have been recognized in the November 2025 issue of New Orleans Magazine as among the city’s Top Lawyers. This annual list honors outstanding attorneys across various practice areas who have been recognized by their peers for excellence in the legal profession.

Representing nearly 30% of all personal injury attorneys featured, The Chopin Law Firm is honored to stand out among the city’s leading legal professionals. The firm’s recognized attorneys include:

Justin Chopin – Personal Injury Litigation

- Jacques DeGruy – Admiralty & Maritime Law

- Philip Lorio IV – Personal Injury Litigation

- Lindsay Louapre – Workers’ Compensation Law

- Patrick McLellan – Workers’ Compensation Law

- Adam Sanderson – Personal Injury Litigation

- Frankie Cannone – Personal Injury Litigation

- Michael Letourneau – Personal Injury Litigation

- Patrick Weilbaecher – Personal Injury Litigation

“We are incredibly proud of our team’s hard work and dedication,” said a representative of the firm. “Each of these attorneys represents the firm’s commitment to achieving justice for our clients and making a positive impact in our community. Being recognized by New Orleans Magazine is a tremendous honor.”

For decades, New Orleans Magazine has celebrated local professionals who exemplify excellence in their fields. Its Top Lawyers list is compiled through a rigorous peer-review survey, highlighting those who have earned the respect of their colleagues and clients alike.

The Chopin Law Firm continues to serve clients throughout Louisiana in cases involving personal injury, maritime law, workers’ compensation, and more.

For more information about The Chopin Law Firm or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.chopinlawfirm.com.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm LLC, based in New Orleans, combines more than 100 years of legal experience, with a focus on personal injury, hurricane litigation, and commercial disputes. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of individuals and businesses across Louisiana.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.