FIntegrate Technology Welcomes Boyce Adams as Strategic Partner

Veteran fintech executive joins company amid strong growth to help scale operations across collections & recovery, dispute management, data migration platforms

When I saw their growth trajectory and dug into the technology, I knew this was an opportunity to join a company at a point of tremendous momentum.” — Boyce Adams

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIntegrate Technology , a leading provider of innovative software that addresses the critical need for automation in credit and collections management, dispute management, and data migration for financial institutions, today announced that Boyce Adams, a fintech strategist and former CEO of BankTEL (later acquired by AvidXchange ) has joined the company as a partner.This partnership comes as FIntegrate continues its record growth and market momentum across its Fusion platform suite.Adams brings more than 20 years of experience in fintech and B2B software operations to FIntegrate. He previously led BankTEL as President and CEO, growing the company to serve more than 2,000 financial institutions with its suite of accounting and compliance automation products. At BankTEL, Adams emphasized building software that financial institutions need most — backed by world-class customer support and service. Following BankTEL’s acquisition by AvidXchange, Adams served as Senior Vice President, helping guide the company through its $4.9 billion IPO and serving as executive sponsor of AvidXchange’s strategic relationship with Mastercard. He also serves on the Board of Directors of OnPhase, a leading AP automation and payments company.“Boyce brings exactly the kind of operational excellence and strategic vision we need as we scale from our current trajectory to becoming the industry standard for automation in financial services,” said Kris Bishop, CEO of FIntegrate Technology. “His experience taking BankTEL from early stage to industry leader, and then helping guide AvidXchange to a $4.9 billion public company, demonstrates the leadership and execution needed at this stage of our growth.”Bishop adds, “Boyce also shares our deep commitment to delivering outstanding customer experience and maintaining the highest level of customer care — values that have always set us apart. With collections stress at historic highs and fraud dispute volumes projected to grow 24% over the next three years, financial institutions desperately need the automation solutions we provide. Boyce’s deep relationships and proven ability to scale enterprise software companies will help us capture this massive market opportunity.”FIntegrate’s Platform Addresses Three Critical Challenges for Financial InstitutionsCollections and Recovery Management:According to Equifax, subprime borrowers held 22.1% of all bankcard debt as of May 2025 — up 3.5 percentage points from the prior year. Equifax also reports that delinquent auto loan balances at credit unions have grown 180% over the past three years, underscoring growing stress in consumer loan portfolios.FIntegrate’s FusionCRS platform addresses this challenge through automation and its proprietary Charge-Off Risk Score (CORS) model, which uses predictive algorithms to assess charge-off risk daily. This allows institutions to automate early-stage interventions and focus skilled staff on high-impact account recovery.Dispute Management:Mastercard forecasts that chargeback volume will grow 24% over the next three years, reaching 324 million by 2028. Each dispute costs financial institutions an estimated $9.08–$10.32 to process and requires, on average, one full-time employee per $13,000–$14,000 of annual dispute volume.FIntegrate’s FusionDMS automates the entire dispute workflow, improving fraud detection and working all types of disputes from intake to resolution and reporting while ensuring regulatory compliance. The platform has been proven to reduce operating costs by up to 80%.Data Migration and Core Conversions:The 2025 ABA Core Platform Survey reports that 35% of banks are dissatisfied with their core technology provider and 19% plan to switch providers at contract renewal. With another wave of M&A activity expected in 2026, core conversions and consolidations will intensify.FIntegrate’s FusionLRS is the industry’s leading Image and Data Conversion System, enabling financial institutions to efficiently and cost-effectively convert all types of check images, documents, statements, reports, and other legacy data archives into the new archive or “migrate” the data and images into the FusionLRS archive solution.“FIntegrate has built something truly exceptional — they’ve identified the three most painful operational bottlenecks facing financial institutions today and developed sophisticated, proven automation solutions for each,” said Adams. “When I saw their growth trajectory and dug into the technology, I knew this was an opportunity to join a company at a point of tremendous momentum. I’m energized to help scale FIntegrate to serve thousands of financial institutions facing these exact challenges.”About FIntegrate TechnologyFIntegrate Technology is a leading provider of innovative financial technology solutions, specializing in dispute management, collections and recovery, and data conversion services for financial institutions. Through its flagship products FusionDMS, FusionCRS, and FusionLRS, FIntegrate helps banks and credit unions streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.For more information, visit www.fintegratetech.com

