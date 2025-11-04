DevSecOps as a Service Emerging as Key Driver of Secure Digital Transformation

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

Empowering enterprises with DevSecOps as a Service to deliver faster, secure, and compliant digital solutions.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The modern digital era demands software that is delivered swiftly, efficiently, and securely. However, as organizations strive for speed, the complexity of managing security threats grows exponentially. DevSecOps as a Service is emerging as the essential framework for embedding security across every phase of the software development lifecycle. From strategy and coding to testing and deployment, it establishes a “security-first” culture that anticipates threats, minimizes vulnerabilities, and maintains customer trust.IBN Tech is spearheading this movement by adopting DevSecOps as a Service to enhance its development and delivery capabilities. Through the tight integration of development, security, and operations, the company ensures agility and robustness within all its software initiatives. This forward-thinking approach fortifies IBN Tech’s technological foundation while underscoring its ongoing mission to deliver secure, reliable, and high-performing digital solutions in an increasingly complex and fast-moving business landscape.Strengthen your digital operations with IBN Tech’s DevSecOps as a Service expertiseSchedule a Free Consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Pressing Challenges Reshaping Secure Software Development PracticesOrganizations must act decisively as existing practices fall short against emerging security challenges:• Fragmented security tool chains producing operational silos and oversight issues• Time-consuming manual compliance efforts delaying releases and increasing risk• Developer opposes traditional gatekeeping security processes• Shortfall of specialized DevSecOps skills within development teams• Difficulties embedding IaC scanning and SAST testing within modern CI/CD pipelinesCore Services within the IBN Tech DevSecOps as a Service PlatformIBN Tech’s end-to-end DevSecOps framework delivers integrated security solutions that resolve critical development challenges and streamline delivery pipelines:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Performs a comprehensive maturity analysis covering tools, processes, and team alignment, producing a roadmap for continuous improvement and long-term maturity.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Automates SAST, SCA, and DAST implementation (SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk) within CI/CD pipelines to maintain consistent compliance and enhance vulnerability visibility.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Applies “policy as code” to safeguard AWS and Azure cloud ecosystems, eliminating configuration drift and promoting secure deployment practices.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Embeds secure development standards supported by targeted upskilling, workflow triage, and actionable vulnerability intelligence.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Ensures alignment with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPAA through automated compliance evidence and streamlined audit documentation.Client Success: Secure Development, Faster DeliveryWith DevSecOps as a Service, organizations are transforming how software is delivered achieving speed, security, and agility in unison.• A leading financial institution integrated automated security validation, continuous monitoring, and compliance controls directly into its CI/CD workflows to streamline secure delivery.• This strategic adoption decreased critical vulnerabilities by 40%, cut release durations by 30%, and enabled development teams to innovate confidently with security seamlessly embedded.Securing the Future of InnovationAdopting DevSecOps as a Service is helping organizations achieve seamless collaboration and fortified security throughout the development lifecycle. A major financial institution, for instance, revamped its CI/CD environment by embedding automated checks, continuous monitoring, and compliance oversight. This integrated structure broke traditional silos, enabling faster releases, dependable security validation, and better governance alignment across projects.As digital initiatives accelerate globally, comprehensive security integration has evolved from a best practice to a business imperative. MRFR’s data indicates the DevSecOps market will expand from $6.59 billion in 2022 to $23.5 billion by 2032 signaling an industry-wide transition toward secure automation. IBN Tech’s DevSecOps as a Service is at the forefront of this change, combining automation intelligence, structured governance, and continuous evolution. Its forward-looking approach helps enterprises build resilient, compliant, and scalable digital ecosystems capable of thriving amid constant technological advancement.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ 3. Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ 4. Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.