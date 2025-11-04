Multichannel Order Management Market to Hit $6.5 Bn by 2031, Driven by E-Commerce Growth

Rising e-commerce adoption and automation in retail are fueling the growth of the multichannel order management market globally.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Multichannel Order Management Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Software, Services), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud Based), by Application (Order Fulfillment, Inventory Management, Channel Integration, Others), by End Use Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global multichannel order management market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.The multichannel order management market is witnessing significant growth as businesses increasingly adopt digital platforms to streamline order processing and improve customer satisfaction. This system enables companies to manage orders across multiple sales channels—such as online stores, mobile apps, and physical outlets—through a centralized platform, enhancing accuracy and efficiency in order fulfillment.Moreover, the growing need for real-time visibility into inventory, logistics, and customer data is driving enterprises to adopt integrated order management solutions. With the rising complexity of online and offline sales networks, businesses are focusing on scalable, cloud-based multichannel order management platforms to optimize operations and improve end-to-end customer experiences.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31825 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿: The rapid expansion of e-commerce and omnichannel retailing is the primary growth driver for the multichannel order management market. Retailers and manufacturers are under increasing pressure to deliver seamless experiences across diverse sales channels, boosting the adoption of centralized solutions.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱: Cloud-based order management systems are gaining traction due to their flexibility, scalability, and ease of integration with other enterprise applications such as ERP and CRM systems. This trend supports digital transformation initiatives across industries.𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁: However, the high implementation and integration costs of these solutions, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), can limit adoption. Additionally, concerns related to data security and system downtime present further challenges.𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆: The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in order management is opening new avenues for automation and predictive analytics. These technologies enable demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and personalized customer engagement.𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲: Managing real-time synchronization between multiple sales channels remains a challenge for enterprises. Ensuring consistent order visibility and timely updates across diverse platforms requires robust APIs, data management systems, and advanced analytics capabilities.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31825 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The market is segmented by component, deployment mode, organization size, and end-user. By component, it includes software and services; by deployment, it is divided into on-premises and cloud-based. Large enterprises dominate adoption due to extensive cross-channel operations, while SMEs are rapidly shifting toward cloud-based systems for cost-effective scalability. Key end-users include retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America holds the largest share of the multichannel order management market, driven by the strong presence of leading retail and e-commerce companies and early adoption of advanced digital technologies. The U.S. continues to lead due to high consumer expectations for unified shopping experiences and sophisticated fulfillment capabilities.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by the rapid digitalization of retail, rising smartphone penetration, and expanding e-commerce platforms in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Government initiatives promoting digital trade and the growing number of SMEs embracing cloud technology are further accelerating regional market growth.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31825 Key players profiled in the report include Brightpearl, Inc., Cloud Commerce Pro Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Newfold Digital Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE and Zoho Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the multichannel order management market.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By component, in 2021, the software segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,500 million. However, the services segment is estimated to reach $1,800 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR, during the forecast period.• By organization size, the large enterprises segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to grow with an impressive CAGR, during the forecast period.• By deployment mode, in 2021, The cloud-based segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,600 million. However, the on-premises segment is estimated to reach $1,700 million by 2031, with an impressive CAGR, during the forecast period.• By application, in 2021, the inventory management segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market. However, order fulfillment segments are estimated to grow with an impressive CAGR in multichannel order management market forecast.• By end-use vertical, the manufacturing segment is estimated to reach $1,500 million by 2031, with impressive CAGR, during the forecast period. However, transportation & logistics and retail segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 12% and 11%, respectively, during the forecast period.• Region-wise, the multichannel order management market growth was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period.

