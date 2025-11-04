Low-Code Development Platform Market to Hit $125.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rapid Digitalization

Low-code platforms accelerate digital transformation by enabling rapid app development with minimal coding expertise.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Low-Code Development Platform Market By Component (Platform, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), By Application Type (Web-based Application, Mobile-based Application, Desktop and Server-based Application), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce, Government, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global low-code development platform market was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 125.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2022 to 2031.The global low-code development platform market is witnessing rapid growth as enterprises increasingly adopt digital solutions to streamline operations and enhance agility. These platforms enable both professional and citizen developers to build applications through intuitive visual interfaces, reducing dependency on traditional coding methods.With the surge in demand for faster application delivery and rising enterprise automation needs, low-code platforms have become essential tools for organizations aiming to achieve scalability and innovation. The integration of AI, cloud computing, and workflow automation further supports the market’s expansion across various industries, including BFSI, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09592 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿:The primary driver of market growth is the increasing need for digital transformation and faster software development cycles. Businesses are under pressure to deliver solutions quickly, and low-code platforms provide a cost-effective and time-efficient alternative to traditional coding.𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁: However, concerns regarding security, scalability, and governance remain key challenges. Organizations handling sensitive data must ensure that low-code solutions comply with regulatory standards and offer robust protection against cyber threats.𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆: The growing adoption of low-code platforms among SMEs offers significant growth opportunities. As small and medium enterprises lack large IT teams, these platforms empower business users to create and modify applications independently, reducing development bottlenecks.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱: Integration of AI and machine learning capabilities into low-code environments is emerging as a major trend. These technologies enable intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and adaptive workflows, enhancing the functionality of low-code solutions.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A09592 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The low-code development platform market is segmented by component (platforms and services), deployment mode (on-premise and cloud), organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), and end-use industry (BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others). Cloud-based deployment dominates due to its scalability and flexibility, while demand from SMEs continues to surge owing to cost-efficiency and ease of use.On the basis of enterprises size, the large enterprise segment dominated the low-code development platform market size in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is due to the rise of digitalization among large enterprises is expected to propel the growth of the market in upcoming years. Moreover, rise in the need to improve the efficiency of employees, management, and surge in demand for better business management among these large organizations boost the adoption of low-code development platform. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, owing to increase in the number of SMEs in developing IT infrastructures in Asia-Pacific including China, Japan, and India. The adoption of low-code development platform is expected to increase to optimize the business capabilities of small & medium-sized enterprises.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the global low-code development platform market, driven by early technological adoption, strong cloud infrastructure, and the presence of major players such as Microsoft, Salesforce, and Mendix. The region’s focus on digital transformation initiatives across government and enterprise sectors further supports market expansion.Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by the increasing adoption of digital technologies among startups and SMEs. Countries like India, China, and Japan are experiencing rapid IT modernization, supported by favorable government policies and growing investments in low-code application development.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09592 The key players that operate in the low-code development platform market analysis are AgilePoint Inc., Appian Corporation, Mendix Technology BV, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, OutSystems, Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the low-code development platform industry.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By component, the platform segment accounted for the largest low-code development platform market share in 2021.• By deployment mode, the cloud segment accounted for the largest low-code development platform market share in 2021.• On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest low-code development platform market share in 2021.• By application type, the mobile-based application segment accounted for the largest low-code development platform market share in 2021.• Depending on industry vertical, the IT and Telecom sector accounted for the largest Low-code development platform market share in 2021.• Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.