Celebrating Excellence in Public Service: 48th Annual Governor’s Awards

Posted on Nov 3, 2025 in Main

A group photo with all of the 2025 awardees. Photo courtesy: DHRD.

The Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) proudly hosted the 48th Annual Governor’s Awards Ceremony in September, honoring outstanding individuals and teams across our state government. Each department nominates candidates for three prestigious categories: State Employee of the Year, State Manager of the Year and State Team of the Year.

A selection committee composed of community members carefully reviews each nominee’s accomplishments and the positive impact they’ve made on their department and the broader community.

The nominees exemplify the highest standards of public service and unwavering dedication to the people of Hawai‘i.

STATE EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR: Marly Jane Nakamura, Corrections Education Supervisor, Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

STATE MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Kathryn Tipton, Librarian, Hawai‘i State Public Library System

STATE TEAM OF THE YEAR: Med-Quest Program and Policy Development Office, Department of Human Services

“These award winners have gone above and beyond in service to our community,” said Governor Green. “Through their leadership, creativity and compassion, they have enriched lives, opened doors of opportunity and improved health and well-being across our islands.”

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s winners and each of the exceptional nominees. Mahalo for your commitment and service to the state of Hawai‘i!