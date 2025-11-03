Resources for Families Impacted from the Federal Shutdown

Posted on Nov 3, 2025 in Main

Governor Green recently announced new coordinated state actions to protect Hawaiʻi families from the impacts of the ongoing federal government shutdown and disruption to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

To provide necessary support, the state will issue a $250 emergency relief payment per eligible individual by November 14. Governor Green also directed $2 million in state support through the Department of Human Services to Hawai‘i’s food banks to maintain essential operations and food distribution across every island.

Expanded Relief and Family Assistance

The Hawaiʻi Relief Program, launched with $100 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funding, provides up to four months of housing and utility assistance for families with children facing financial hardship. DHS has contracted Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi (CCH) and Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. (MEO) to administer the program statewide.

Applications opened October 29. Families do not need to be SNAP recipients to qualify.

For more information or to apply for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program, visit the appropriate website. Families seeking help can also contact Aloha United Way’s 211 to be directed to CCH and MEO.

Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi (Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island)

Website: catholiccharitieshawaii.org/hawaii_relief_program

Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. (Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi)

Website: meoinc.org

Support for Students and Schools

Students certified for free meals through SNAP or TANF will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch for the entire school year despite the shutdown. Families newly applying for SNAP or experiencing income loss are encouraged to apply for subsidized student meals to ensure no child goes hungry.

Community Support and Volunteer Efforts

Families seeking help can contact Aloha United Way’s 211, available daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., including holidays. The hotline connects callers with food, housing, healthcare and other vital services.

• Call: 211 anywhere in Hawaiʻi

• Text: 877-275-6569 (for deaf or hard of hearing)

• Live Chat: auw211.org

Support from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has committed $6.1 million in emergency relief funds to assist Native Hawaiian families experiencing food insecurity, loss of utilities or housing instability.

For more information, visit: https://governor.hawaii.gov/home/coordinated-relief-efforts-to-protect-hawaiis-families-from-federal-shutdown-impacts/