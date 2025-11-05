Dr. Michele Ware of Los Feliz Med Spa and Alyssa Crosby Art to Co-Host an Evening Celebrating Art and Beauty on Nov. 8th

Dr. Michele Ware, Founder of The Los Feliz Med Spa Alyssa Crosby Los Feliz Med Spa Mural Los Feliz Med Spa www.LosFelizMedSpa.com Beverly Hills Hotel Art Post Cards by Alyssa Crosby

The exclusive event highlights the Los Feliz Med Spa's refreshed exterior and interior aesthetic including a brand-new mural designed and painted by Crosby.

This evening is a true celebration of art, beauty, and community with our friends and patients, ... Alyssa’s artwork has transformed our space, inside and out” — Dr. Michele Ware, Founder of The Los Feliz Med Spa

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michele Ware and contemporary visual artist Alyssa Crosby are partnering to co-host The Art & Beauty Event at the Los Feliz Med Spa, located just a few miles from the Griffith Park Observatory, on Nov. 8. The evening will feature elevated skincare, coastal-inspired artwork, and community connection in a celebratory atmosphere. The event will also showcase the med spa’s refreshed exterior and interior design, including a new mural designed and painted by Crosby.

Guests will enjoy a complimentary Visia Skin Analysis—the gold standard in facial skin diagnostics—as well as free trials of emsculpt and emsella, presented by Dr. Ware, founder and owner of Los Feliz Med Spa. Attendees will also have access to exclusive services and skincare products, paired with cocktails, appetizers, curated gift bags, and interactive photo moments.

Alyssa Crosby will debut a new exterior artwork, the Los Feliz Med Spa Mural, at the Los Feliz Med Spa. She will also unveil a curated indoor installation featuring original works and fine-art prints from her Malibu and Los Angeles series. Select pieces will be available for purchase during the event, and each guest will receive a gift bag containing a set of Crosby’s postcard prints.

“This evening is a true celebration of art, beauty, and community with our friends and patients,” said Dr. Ware. “Alyssa’s artwork has transformed our space, inside and out, and we’re excited to share this unique experience with everyone.”

Dr. Ware, who founded Los Feliz Med Spa 20 years ago with a passion for skincare, continues to deliver cutting-edge, luxury treatments to the Los Angeles community. This collaborative event highlights her commitment to combining wellness with creativity.

The evening is proudly sponsored by Los Feliz Med Spa’s partners, including Radiesse, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Evolus, Solta Medical, Osmosis, VI PEEL, MINT Lift, Pavise Skincare, and Inmode. Radiesse is a regenerative biostimulator that not only provides an immediate lift but also works beneath the surface to rebuild your skin’s natural support system - stimulating new collagen and elastin for long-term firmness and structure.

About Los Feliz Med Spa

Founded in 2006 by board-certified physician Dr. Michele Ware, Los Feliz Med Spa’s mission is to provide superior medical, aesthetic, and cosmetic services in the safest, most effective, and natural way possible. The med spa serves nearly every skin type, bringing Los Angeles the latest in noninvasive laser and cosmetic treatments, all delivered in a luxurious, welcoming environment.

Each client receives a personalized treatment best suited to their needs and the results they can expect. Highly trained, licensed medical professionals ensure every procedure meets the highest standards of care and effectiveness, creating a transformative experience that blends wellness, beauty, and confidence.

About Alyssa Crosby

Alyssa Crosby is a fine artist whose work celebrates the iconic landmarks of Malibu and Los Angeles. Her paintings capture these beloved sites in their original forms, offering a nostalgic, timeless view of places such as the Malibu Pier, Hollywood Sign, and Beverly Hills Hotel. Designed to evoke memory and connection, Crosby’s art serves as a love letter to the city—one that resonates with locals and visitors alike.

